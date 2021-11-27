Who is Sissi Tuchel? Learn all about the wife of Thomas Tuchel

Sissi Tuchel is an ex-Journalist, and she is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best managers in current time, Thomas Tuchel.

Sissi comes from Germany, and she is known for being the long time partner of Champions league winning manager Thomas Tuchel.

Sissi Tuchel Facts

Birth Place Germany Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Na Net Worth (2021) $150K – 500K Salary (2021) NA Age 46 Date of Birth 1975 University NA Nationality German Spouse Thomas Tuchel Children 2 children Social Media Not on social media

Sissi Tuchel and Thomas Tuchel Families

Sissi Tuchel was born in 1975 in Germany. She keeps her personal life really private, so nothing much is known about her family or whether she has any siblings or not.

Thomas Tuchel with his wife Sussi Tuchel (Instagram)

Thomas Tuchel was born on 29 August, 1973 in Krumbach, West Germany to father Rudolf Tuchel and mother Gabriele Tuchel. Tuchel has no siblings.

Sissi Tuchel husband Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has been one of the most promising managers in the world in recent times. But, unfortunately, his playing career ended at the age of 25 due to a chronic knee cartilage injury, which resulted in him taking up coaching really early.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea reacts during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe Marcou – Pool/Getty Images)

Tuchel started as a youth coach at VfB Stuttgart in 2009, following one year at FC Augsburg II. After that, he was promoted by Bundesliga club Mainz 05. In 2015, he was appointed by Borussia Dortmund, where he won the DFB-Pokal.

In 2018 he was hired by French club Paris Saint Germain 2018, where he won two league titles, including a domestic quadruple in his second season and guided the club to its first UEFA Champions League Final.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team’s victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Susan Vera – Pool/Getty Images)

He made history this year when he won the Champions League with Chelsea in his debut season.

Sissi Tuchel and Thomas Tuchel Kids

Thomas Tuchel and Sissi Tuchel started dating a long ago and got married in 2009 in a tiny circle of people. Their wedding was attended by their closest friends and family.

Thomas Tuchel with his wife Sissi Tuchel (Sports Illustrated)

Sissi is not into football. Still, she comes to watch Thomas Tuchel and would often predict where would often go next.

Thomas and Sissi have two children together. Their first daughter, Emma Tuchel and in 2011 welcomed their second daughter Kim Tuchel.

PORTO, PORTUGAL – MAY 29: Thomas Tuchel, Manager of Chelsea celebrates victory with his daughters following the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images) (The Chelsea Chronicle)

Sissi Tuchel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Sissi started working in publishing and was an employee at Suddeutsche Zeitung, which is till date the largest daily newspaper in Germany.

Now she is a successful businesswoman and supports their family as well. She has an estimated net worth of $150K – 500K. She maintains a very low key profile and is not on any social media.

FAQs about Sussi Tuchel

When did Sussi and Thomas Tuchel get married? They got married in 2009. What is Sussi Tuchel doing now? She is a successful businesswoman now. How old is Sussi Tuchel? Sussi is 46 years old. What is the nationality of Sussi Tuchel? Sussi Tuchel is German What is Sussi’s net worth? She has a net worth of around $150K- 500K

