Who is Gaia Lucariello? Meet the wife of Simone Inzaghi

Gaia Lucariello Facts

Birth Place Italy, Rome





Age 39 Date of Birth 26 February 1983

Nationality Italian Husband Simone Inzaghi Children 3 Children

Gaia Lucariello and Simone Inzaghi Families

Gaia was born on February 26 1983, in Italy, Rome. Unfortunately, no information regarding her family member is disclosed.

Simone Inzaghi with his wife Gaia during the match (Instagram)

Simone Inzaghi was born on April 5, 1976. He is the younger brother of Filippo Inzaghi, who also became a world-class striker and had a very successful tenure with Juventus and AC Millan. He also won the UEFA Champions League twice and helped Italy win the 2006 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents as he has kept all this information very private.

Gaia Lucariello husband Simone Inzaghi

Simone is a former professional player and current head coach of Serie A club Inter Milan. He started his playing career in 1993 with his hometown club Piacenza as a striker and went on to play for Lazio. He remained for more than a decade at the Roman club, winning significant honours, including a scudetto in the 1999-2000 season but spent most of the time on the bench and at times was sent on loan spells. He earned three caps for Italy in this many years.

Simone Inzaghi is the current head coach of Inter Millan (Instagram)

Inzaghi remained with Lazio managing its Allievi and Primavera sides after his retirement. However, on April 3 2016, he was appointed to the senior team on an interim basis following the sacking of Stefano Pioli.

He took charge of the senior side and guided them twice to the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Inzaghi also led Lazio to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2007-08.

Simone Inzaghi with the Super Coppa Italia (Instagram)

Simone left the club on May 27, 2021, and on June 3 2021, he signed a contract as a coach of Inter Milan.

Gaia Lucariello and Simone Inzaghi Kids

Simone Inzaghi first got married to actress and television presenter Alessia Marcuzzi with whom he has the first son, born on April 29, 2001, but their relationship ended in 2004.

Simone Inzaghi with his wife and Kids (Instagram)

Gaia and Simone met each other in 2012, long after he got divorced. And within one year of the relationship, their second son Lorenzo was born on April 14, 2013. After several months of staying together, The Italian couple got married on June 3 2018, in a very luxurious way, and after a year or so, their third son Andrea was born on August 8 2020. They have been living together since 2012.

Simone Inzaghi got married on June 3 2018 with his wife Gaia (Instagram)

Gaia Lucariello Profession, Career, Net Worth

Gaia is an Instagram model and a social media influencer. She has over 95k followers on Instagram, and her most earnings come from that platform only.

Gaia Lucareillo is an Instagram influencer (Instagram)

However, the exact amount of her net worth has not been disclosed. Her husband Inzaghi has a net worth of $5-6 million.

FAQs about Gaia Lucariello

