Silje comes from Norway, and she is known for being the long time partner of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Silje Solskjaer Facts

Birth Place Kristiansund, Norway Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign NA Net Worth (2021) $10 million Salary (2021) NA Age 47 Date of Birth 1974 University NA Nationality Norwegian Spouse Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Children 3 children Social Media Not on social media

Silje Solksjaer and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer Families

Silje was born in 1974 in Kristiansund, Norway. She keeps a shallow profile, so nothing much has been disclosed about her parents.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves from the stand alongside wife Silje and son Elijah during the Barclays FA Women’s Super League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 07, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar was born on 26 February 1973 in Kristiansund, Norway, to father Oyvind, a Gerco-Roman wrestling champion and mother, Brita Solskjaer. He started local football at the age of seven.

Silje Solskjaer husband Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole started of professional footballing career at 17 years old in 1990. He participated in the Otta Cup and scored 17 goals in six matches. He wanted to become. Wrestler just like her father.

He was a Liverpool fan as a child and, by 1993, had completed one year of compulsory service in Norway’s military. In fact, this was when he had a bumpy spell with his then-girlfriend, Silje.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 12: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manager of Manchester United looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League group L match between Manchester United and AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Ole joined Manchester United in July 1996 for a transfer fee of $2 million and was known by the fans as “Baby Faced Assassin” He played 366 times for United and scored 126 goals for the club.

Gunnar scored the last-minute winning goal against Bayern Munich and played a pivotal role in United winning the Treble in 1999. He announced his retirement from football in 2007.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 26: Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer celebrates at the end of the 1999 UEFA Champions League Final against Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou on May 26, 1999,

in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Solskjaer did some coaching role at Manchester United, but In late 2018 he was appointed as the caretaker manager taking over from Jose Mourinho for the rest of the 2018-2019 season. He left the role by mutual consent on November 20

Silje and Ole Gunnar Solskjær Kids

They have been together for almost 17 years and have led a happy and healthy relationship. They tied the knot in Florida, the USA, in 2004.

Silje Solskjaer and Ole have three kids together. Their eldest son, Noah Solskjaer, was born in June 2000 before the couple tied the knot. He currently plays football for Kristiansund as a midfielder.

Ole with his two kids (Sky Sports)

The couple had their first and only daughter, Karna Solskjaer, in 2003. She is currently plying her trade for Manchester United Women’s football team.

Their second son, Elijah Solskjaer, was born in 2008. Unfortunately, not much is known about him and given he is still very young, it might take a few years for him to get into the public spotlight.

Silje Solskjaer Profession, Career, Net Worth

Silje keeps a low profile and is not very active on social media. But this much is known that she was a footballer but retired from it at a very young age. So she doesn’t have any social media.

Ole Gunnar with his wife Silije Solksjaer (Instagram)

Her net worth is not known yet, but the couple has a combined net worth of more than $10 million.

FAQs about Silje Solskjaer

When did Silje and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer get married? They got married in 2004. What is Silje Solskjaer doing now? She is a homemaker now. How old is Silje Solskjaer? Silje is 47 years old. What is the nationality of Silje Solskjaer? Silje is Norwegian. What is Silje’s net worth? They have a combined net worth of $10 million.

