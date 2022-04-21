Sergio Reguilón 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Sergio Reguilón is a Spanish professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Since joining Tottenham in 2020, Reguilón has turned into a crucial player in the squad. Even though there were some down moments in his spell, he has given consistent displays so far. After winning the trust of Antonio Conte, Reguilón has become a first-team regular at the Spurs. However, the Spaniard has to do a massive amount of work in order to put his name into the history books.

Sergio Reguilón’s personal life is quite vibrant. He had the support of his family from the beginning, now he has got the love of his life who motivates him to do exceptional things. We are going to talk about the Spaniard’s career, personal life and many more in this article. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Sergio Reguilón Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Madrid Father’s Name Mr. Ildefonso Mother’s Name Mrs. Ildefonso Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth €2.5 Million (£2.1 Million) Age 25 years Date of Birth 16 December 1996 Nationality Spanish Position Left-back Youth Clubs Fundación RM Becerril, EFM Villalba and Real Madrid Senior Clubs Real Madrid B, UD Logroñés (loan), Real Madrid, Sevilla (loan), Tottenham Hotspur Achievements (Selected) FIFA Club World Cup: 2018, UEFA Europa League: 2019–20 Girlfriend Marta Diaz Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram

Sergio Reguilón net worth and salary

Sergio Reguilón didn’t get much exposure while at Real Madrid; hence, his earnings didn’t increase much. However, upon arriving at Tottenham, the Spaniard has pocketed a significant wage deal. He is currently earning 2.3 Million Euros (1.9 Million Pounds) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Mount has a net worth of €2.5 Million (£2.1 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts.

Sergio Reguilón is not one of the highest earners at the club. However, he still earns a massive package. As his career grows in England, he will be capable of claiming more substantial deals. But for that, he has to showcase good performances consistently. Reguilón enjoys a luxurious life thanks to his earnings.

Sergio Reguilón has a net worth of €2.5 Million (£2.1 Million). (Credit: blazetrends.com)

Sergio Reguilón Club Career

Born in Madrid, Spain, Sergio Reguilón became an admirer of the Real Madrid team. He joined them in 2015 in an attempt to learn from the best. However, soon after joining, he was loaned to Segunda División B side UD Logroñés for the season. The Spaniard played 43 matches, with Logroñés scoring seven goals and assisting one more.

Upon arriving at Real Madrid in 2018, Reguilón caught the eyes of the then academy manager Santiago Solari who made him a regular. Impressed by his growth, senior team manager Julen Lopetegui promoted him. He debuted for Los Blancos on 2 October 2018 and played 22 matches in the royal white jersey.

Reguilón was loaned to Sevilla in the 2019/20 season, where he played 38 matches, scoring three goals and assisting five more.

As he flourished in the right-back spot, Tottenham took notice and signed him in the summer of 2020. He took some time to adjust initially but later became the first choice left-back later in the season.

Sergio Reguilón in action for Spain. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

His aggressive nature, skilful play and game awareness have helped him get the spot ahead of Emerson Royal. Under new manager Antonio Conte he has given some impressive spells, but he is still yet to reach the top of his game.

Sergio Reguilón International career

Sergio Reguilón didn’t play much youth football with his national side. However, he was called up for the Spain under-21 team in 2019. After showing impressive performance in club football, he was rewarded with a senior debut on 6 September 2020 against Ukraine for the 2020–21 UEFA Nations League. Since then, he has played six matches for his national side.

Sergio Reguilón Family

Sergio Reguilón was born on 16 December 1996 to Mr and Mrs Ildefonso. We don’t know much about his family as he has maintained secrecy regarding the matter. It seems he doesn’t want to disrupt the lives of his near and dear ones by putting them in excessive media attention. We are unsure whether he has any siblings.

Sergio Reguilón Girlfriend – Marta Diaz

Sergio Reguilón is in a relationship with social media star Marta Diaz. The Spanish beauty has gained massive popularity on Instagram and YouTube due to her attention-grabbing content and vlogs. She has become the biggest supporter of Sergio in recent times. The duo lives together in London and has become a power couple. It remains to be seen whether they manage to pass the test of time.

Sergio Reguilón with his Girlfriend. (Credit: Instagram)

There is no information available about Sergio Reguilón’s sponsorship and endorsement deals. He hasn’t proposed any product lately through his social media channels, making our task even tricky.

Sergio Reguilón Car and Tattoo

Sergio Reguilón doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. He owns a Mercedes Benz. He received an Audi Q7 50 TDI as a gift while at Real Madrid.

Sergio Reguilón Social Media

Reguilón is active on major social media platforms.

Platform Followers Link Twitter 338.4K Followers Here Instagram 2m followers Here

FAQs about Sergio Reguilón

What is Sergio Reguilón’s net worth? Reguilón’s net worth is €2.5 Million (£2.1 Million). How many clubs have Sergio Reguilón played for? Reguilón has played with five clubs at senior level – Real Madrid B, UD Logroñés (loan), Real Madrid, Sevilla (loan), Tottenham Hotspur. How old is Sergio Reguilón? He is 25 years old. Nationality of Sergio Reguilón? He is Spanish. Has Sergio Reguilón ever won a World Cup? No, he has never won a world cup.