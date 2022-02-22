Sergi Roberto Wife Coral Simanovich Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Coral Simanovich? Meet The Wife Of Sergi Roberto

Coral Simanovich is famous for being the wife of Barcelona star Sergi Roberto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coral is a very ambitious and determined woman. She has led a wonderful life relying on good ethics and values. Even though she found Sergi Roberto by luck, we believe they were destined to meet that way. They have been together for a long time and have formed a solid bond.

Sergi Roberto is a La Masia graduate and went on to become a vital player for FC Barcelona. He is a very well known and respected star in the city and has helped the team in difficult situations in the past. However, we believe you’re not here to know about the career of Roberto, but you are more interested in his love life. Many fans don’t know that he is married to stunning beauty.

Well, we have gathered everything there is to know about Coral Simanovich. Read this article until the end to learn the age, net worth, career, kids, and family of the wife of Sergi Roberto.

Coral Simanovich Facts & Wiki

Birthday September 9, 1991 Place of Birth New York, United States Nationality Israeli Residency N.A Husband Sergi Roberto Job Model and Entrepreneur Instagram @coralsimanovich Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Ronny Simanovich (father) and Pnina Rosenblum (mother) Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Coral Simanovich Childhood and Family

Coral was born on May 16, 1992. Even though she was born in New York, United States, she spent most of her childhood and early life in Israel, that’s why she has Israeli nationality. Her father’s name is Ronny Simanovich, and her mother is Pnina Rosenblum. Her father had a second marriage and has two children from the other relationship. Coral has four siblings- two sisters and one stepbrother, and one step-sister. We believe she had a comfortable childhood and her parents did their best to raise her.

Coral Simanovich is a model. (Picture was taken from diariodesevilla.es)

Coral Simanovich Education

Coral completed her high school education at a local institution. After completing high school, she went to the Shenkar College of Design and Engineering, a top-tier Israeli fashion college. She has a fashion design degree from a reputed college. She was a very ambitious and hard-working student from the beginning. She knew what she had to do to achieve her dream and just kept working towards her goal.

Coral Simanovich career

Coral joined the Israeli defence forces when she was 18 years of age. This shows the determination and strength of the character of the beautiful lady. She was conscripted to the Israel Defence Forces. However, she didn’t let her dream of becoming a model die. She started taking action while still in the defence force.

Coral became a professional model after leaving the defence forces. She has worked with several high profile brands and has appeared on famous Magazine covers. She has the edge over other models in the industry due to her strong character and alluring looks.

Later in her modelling career, Coral decided to start her own company. She ended up creating a clothing brand named Coral Simanovich Brand. She is also a co-owner of the jewellery brand NoCo. She has experienced a lot of ups and downs in her entrepreneurial journey. But she never gave up and took her brand to heights.

Coral is a former soldier. (Credit: Instagram @coralsimanovich)

Coral Simanovich Net Worth

Coral’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But we believe she has accumulated a large sum over the years from her successful modelling and business earnings. She has a significant net worth. We are still investigating to find the exact number and will update the article once we get new data.

Coral Simanovich and Sergi Roberto’s relationship

Sergi Roberto met with his wife in 2014. Real Betis defender Bartra’s wife Melissa Jimenez introduced the pair. The moment they saw each other, they fell in love. They exchanged numbers at their first meeting. Soon, they started talking and found many interesting facts about each other.

Their relationship got even more robust with time. After some time, they moved to Barcelona and became a support system for each other. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has won the test of time. Finally, in 2018, they tied the knot in Tel Aviv. Apart from friends and family, Roberto’s teammates, including Sergio Busquets, Rafinha and Jordi Alba, attended the wedding.

Sergi Roberto met with his wife in 2014. (Picture was taken from diaridetarragona.com)

Coral Simanovich and Sergi Roberto Children

The duo welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Kaia Roberto Simanovich, in 2019.

Sergi Roberto with wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Coral Simanovich Social media

She currently has 804k followers on her Instagram page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child on Instagram. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places, including Ibiza, Paris and New York.

FAQs about Coral Simanovich

When did Coral Simanovich and Sergi Roberto get married? They got married in 2018. What is Coral Simanovich doing now? She is a model and entrepreneur. How old is Coral Simanovich? She is 31 years old. Nationality of Coral Simanovich? She is Israeli. What is Coral Simanovich’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

