Sepp Blatter 2022 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Controversies, and more

Sepp Blatter was the Swiss former administrator who served as the president of FIFA and in this article, we will see more about Blatter’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Job, Controversies, and so on.
Joseph Sepp Blatter famously called Sepp Blatter was the 8th President of FIFA and served in the post from 1998 to 2015. He was banned from the activities of FIFA due to the FIFA corruption case and the ban remains till 2027.
Blatter has received many honorary degrees and numerous awards. He became general secretary of FIFA in 1981. Let us get to know more about Sepp in detail in the coming paragraphs.
Sepp Blatter Facts
|Birth Place
|Visp, Valais, Switzerland
|Father’s Name
|Benjamin Blatter
|Mother’s Name
|Bertha Blatter
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|$40 million
|Age
|86
|Birthday
|10 March 1936
|Nationality
|Swiss
|Position
|Eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015.
|Achievements
|NA
|Wife
|Linda Barras(domestic partner)
|Children
|Corinne
|Social Media
Sepp Blatter Net Worth and Salary
Sepp made most of his earnings by serving for FIFA. He has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2022. He was known to be one of the most luxurious and influential people in football.
He was reported to be earning around 6 million dollars during his time with FIFA. After the 2014 World Cup, he was said to have an increased salary of 12 million dollars.
Sepp Blatter Previous Job
The Swiss man started his early career with a wide range of businesses. He had put in so much effort and became experienced in fields like tourism and so. He became the general secretary of the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation and later served as Director of Sports Timing and Relations for Longines. He was a part of the organizers who helped to organize the 1972 and 1976 Olympics.
Sepp joined FIFA in 1975 after gaining much business experience. He joined the association as technical director. He became the secretary in 1971 and 17 years later he became the President for the first time.
It was a controversy where many claimed a bribery issue and also some backroom dealings. He was also alleged of offering $100k for two members to vote for him later. In 2011, he ran for FIFA president for the fourth consecutive time and due to the withdrawal of every opposition, he was nominated to be the winner due to the absence of opposition. He stated later that he was not going to run for the fifth time.
But he ran for the fifth time in 2015 and the opposition Prince Ali bin Hussein withdrew from the election which made him the leader once again. Later he was forced to resign due to the pressure related to the corruption scandal. He was banned for 8 straight years from the organisation.
Sepp Blatter Family and Early Life
Sepp Blatter was born on 10 March 1936 in Visp, Valais, Switzerland. He was raised a catholic. His parental details are not available as of now. He went to Saint Maurice for education and later got a degree in business and economics from the University of Lausanne in 1959.
Sepp Blatter Wife – Linda Barras
Sepp has been in a domestic partnership with Linda Barras since 2014. His first wife was Liliane Biner and they both had a daughter named Corinne. They got separated later. He married Barbara Kaser in 1981 who was the daughter of his predecessor as secretary general of FIFA, Helmut Kaser.
After having 10 years of a good time, Barbara, unfortunately, passed away due to health conditions. He later was seen dating Ilona Boguska who was the friend of his daughter and after 7 years of dating, they got separated in 2002.
He married Graziella Bianca who was also a friend of his daughter. The couple got separated in 2004 following the divorce.
Sepp Blatter Controversies
Sepp Blatter was a man of controversies. He has faced many financial allegation issues and even sexual assault allegations. He was alleged of sexual assault in 2017 November at the Ballon d’Or awards where he was reported by the American Goalkeeper Hope Solo. Then later his spokesman stated the incident to be false and also said that the allegation was ridiculous.
FIFA filed a complaint against him in 2020 relating to his role in the Museum project. He received an 8-year ban later reduced to 6 years in 2021 and was also fined CHF 1,000,000 by the Ethics Committee.
FAQs about Sepp Blatter
|What is the net worth of Sepp Blatter?
|The net worth of Sepp Blatter is $40 million.
|How tall is Sepp Blatter?
|He is 1.71 m tall.
|Nationality of Sepp Blatter?
|He is Swiss.