Bukayo Saka 2022 Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more 

Bukayo Saka is an English professional football player who is currently playing for Premier League team Arsenal and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bukayo Saka has been one of the best players for Arsenal in this campaign. Bagging an abnormal amount of goals and assists at such a young age he has impressed everyone. However, things could have been very different if he would have let himself get battered by the failure in the EURO 2020. His penalty loss was a crucial moment for him and the whole nation. But the maturity he has shown after that is quite remarkable.

Saka is playing only his third season in the Premier League and already has become a sensational performer. As things stand, he could become one of the top players in the world someday. But first, we have to understand where he came from, how his family supported him and who he has to share his success and failure with. Follow along to find all the answers to the questions.

Bukayo Saka Facts and Wiki

Birth Place London Borough of Ealing, United Kingdom Father’s Name Yomi Saka Mother’s Name Adenike saka Star Sign Virgo Net Worth €2 Million (£1.8 Million) Age 20 years Date of Birth 5 September 2001 Nationality English Position Right-winger Youth Clubs Greenford Celtic, Watford and Arsenal Senior Clubs Arsenal Achievements (Selected) FA Cup: 2019–20, FA Community Shield: 2020 Girlfriend Tolami Benson Children N.A Sponsorships N.A Social Media Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Bukayo Saka net worth and salary

Bukayo Saka got his senior debut in 2019. Since then, he has been making rapid improvements to his game every season. He signed a five-year contract in the summer of 2019. However, as he wasn’t a crucial star of the team at that time, he didn’t get a significant wage deal.

He is currently earning 500,000 Euro (454,260 Pound) per year. We have crunched the numbers, which suggest that Saka has a net worth of €2 Million (£1.8 Million). The primary sources of his earnings are professional contracts and sponsorship deals.

Bukayo Saka has a net worth of €2 Million (£1.8 Million). (Credit: Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka is pretty young at this point and improving at a fast rate. If his growth continues, he would be capable of claiming a substantial deal. However, he still has more than two years left on his contract. Hence he wouldn’t be getting a better deal shortly. But he could bring in massive amounts from his sponsorship deals.

Bukayo Saka Club Career

After a successful spell in the Watford academy, Bukayo Saka joined Arsenal’s Hale End academy at seven years old. Even though several top tier English teams were behind his signature, he chose Arsenal due to his love and appreciation for the club. After turning 17, he was given a professional contract and was later promoted to the U-23 team.

Saka made his senior debut on 29 November 2018 against Vorskla Poltava in the Europa League. He played only one match in the Premier League that season; hence, he mostly appeared in the Premier League 2.

The 2019/20 season was a breakthrough term for Saka. The youngster scored four goals and gave 12 assists in 39 matches across all competitions. He played a significant role in the FA Cup triumph, featuring in the first few matches. But he didn’t play in the semi-final and the final.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After an impressive 2020/21 term, Saka was named the player of the season. He picked his pace in the following term. He has been the top scorer in this term for the Gunners and has been producing outstanding performances in every game.

Bukayo Saka International career

Bukayo Saka played for England at under-16, under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-21 levels. He made his international senior debut in October 2020 against Wales. Saka was a part of the three lions’ EURO team. He started three matches in the tournament, picking a man of the match in one of them. He came on as a substitute in the 71 minutes in the final.

As the match went to penalties, he was named 5th penalty taker by Gareth Southgate. Saka couldn’t convert the penalty, and it cost England the EURO. But the way the youngster managed the failure is beyond impressive.

Bukayo Saka during International action. (Credit: Arsenal FC)

Bukayo Saka Family

Bukayo Saka was born on 15 September 2001 to Yomi Saka and Adenike saka. His parents are originally from Nigeria. We don’t know much about their profession as the Arsenal star has maintained secrecy regarding the matter. We are unsure whether he has any siblings.

Bukayo Saka Girlfriend – Tolami Benson

Bukayo Saka is in a relationship with beautiful Tolami Benson. The duo doesn’t share much about their relationship on social media. They prefer to keep a low profile, which has helped them avoid excessive attention from the press.

New Balance sponsors Bukayo Saka. He has featured in their promotional campaign, and he endorses the company’s products through his social media.

Bukayo Saka Car and Tattoo

Bukayo Saka doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t know whether he owns a car.

