Scarlett Gartmann: Marco Reus, net worth, career, kids, and family

Scarlett Gartmann is a professional model known for being the wife of one of the best German Strikers, Marco Reus.

Garmann comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of Borussia Dortmund star striker Marco Reus.

Scarlett Gartmann Facts

Birth Place Hagen, Germany Father’s Name Ralf Gartmann Mother’s Name Christine Gartmann Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth (2021) $20 million Salary (2021) NA Age 27 Date of Birth October 24, 1993 University NA Nationality German Spouse Marco Reus Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Scarlett and Marco Reus Families

Scarlett Gartmann was born on October 24, 1993, and was born to Ralf Gartmann and Christine Gartmann. She was raised by her mother and grandmother.

Marco Reus with his wife Scarlett (Instagram)

Marco Reus was born on May 31 1989, in Dortmund, West Germany, to Manuela Reus and their father, Thomas Reus. Reus is a native of Britain and not Germany, as his father hails from England and is raised in Germany.

Scarlett Gartmann husband, Marco Reus

Marco Reus has been a long time star forward for Borussia Dortmund and the German national team. He began to play football for his hometown club, Post SV Dortmund, in 1994 and joined the youth ranks of Borussia Dortmund in 1996 before leaving for Rot Weiss Ahlen.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 06: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on April 06, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2009 and had the most successful season in 2012, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in the Bundesliga to secure them a place in the UEFA Champions League.

At the end of the season, Reus returned to his hometown club Borussia Dortmund and helped them reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final in the first season. He went on to win three DFL Supercups and DFB-Pokal in 2017 and 2021. Reus has scored over 100 goals for the club and has been named Bundesliga Player of the season on three occasions.

SOCHI, RUSSIA – JUNE 23: Marco Reus of Germany celebrates with Thomas Mueller after scoring his sides opening goal to make the score 1-1 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group F match between Germany and Sweden at Fisht Stadium on June 23, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Reus has only 48 caps due to his recurring injuries, due to which he even missed the 2014 FIFA World Cup but played in UEFA Euro 2012 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus Kids

Reus was in a relationship with Carolin Bohs, which lasted for four years. After that, he started dating German model Scarlett Gartmann in December 2015 and got married in a small wedding ceremony attended by friends and family on December 21, 2019.

Reus got married to Scarlett Gartmann in 2019 (Instagram)

They gave birth to a lovely daughter in March 2019. However, the name of the girl is still secret.

Scarlett Gartmann with her husband and baby girl (Instagram)

Scarlett Gartmann Profession, Career, Net Worth

Scarlett is a professional model and has worked for several big companies like Hyundai, Drykorn and Modeca Brautmoden.

Scarlett Gartmann is a professional model (Instagram)

She also has a passion for horses and has a Youtube Channel where she uploads workout videos and daily vlogs. Scarlett has more than 266,000 followers on her Instagram, which shows the amount of social media feeling. Unfortunately, her net worth is not disclosed. However, Marco Rues has a net worth of $20 million.

FAQs about Scarlett Gartmann

When did get Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus married? They got married in 2019 What is Scarlett doing now? She is a professional model. How old is Scarlett? Scarlett is 27 years old Nationality of Scarlett? Scarlett Gartmann is German What is Scarlett’s net worth? They have an estimated net worth of $20 million

Read More on Football: