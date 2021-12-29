Scarlett Gartmann: Marco Reus, net worth, career, kids, and family

Scarlett Gartmann is a professional model known for being the wife of one of the best German Strikers, Marco Reus.
Garmann comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of Borussia Dortmund star striker Marco Reus.
Scarlett Gartmann Facts
|Birth Place
|Hagen, Germany
|Father’s Name
|Ralf Gartmann
|Mother’s Name
|Christine Gartmann
|Star Sign
|Scorpio
|Net Worth (2021)
|$20 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|27
|Date of Birth
|October 24, 1993
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|German
|Spouse
|Marco Reus
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Scarlett and Marco Reus Families
Scarlett Gartmann was born on October 24, 1993, and was born to Ralf Gartmann and Christine Gartmann. She was raised by her mother and grandmother.
Marco Reus was born on May 31 1989, in Dortmund, West Germany, to Manuela Reus and their father, Thomas Reus. Reus is a native of Britain and not Germany, as his father hails from England and is raised in Germany.
Scarlett Gartmann husband, Marco Reus
Marco Reus has been a long time star forward for Borussia Dortmund and the German national team. He began to play football for his hometown club, Post SV Dortmund, in 1994 and joined the youth ranks of Borussia Dortmund in 1996 before leaving for Rot Weiss Ahlen.
He joined Borussia Monchengladbach in 2009 and had the most successful season in 2012, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in the Bundesliga to secure them a place in the UEFA Champions League.
At the end of the season, Reus returned to his hometown club Borussia Dortmund and helped them reach the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final in the first season. He went on to win three DFL Supercups and DFB-Pokal in 2017 and 2021. Reus has scored over 100 goals for the club and has been named Bundesliga Player of the season on three occasions.
Reus has only 48 caps due to his recurring injuries, due to which he even missed the 2014 FIFA World Cup but played in UEFA Euro 2012 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus Kids
Reus was in a relationship with Carolin Bohs, which lasted for four years. After that, he started dating German model Scarlett Gartmann in December 2015 and got married in a small wedding ceremony attended by friends and family on December 21, 2019.
They gave birth to a lovely daughter in March 2019. However, the name of the girl is still secret.
Scarlett Gartmann Profession, Career, Net Worth
Scarlett is a professional model and has worked for several big companies like Hyundai, Drykorn and Modeca Brautmoden.
She also has a passion for horses and has a Youtube Channel where she uploads workout videos and daily vlogs. Scarlett has more than 266,000 followers on her Instagram, which shows the amount of social media feeling. Unfortunately, her net worth is not disclosed. However, Marco Rues has a net worth of $20 million.
FAQs about Scarlett Gartmann
|When did get Scarlett Gartmann and Marco Reus married?
|They got married in 2019
|What is Scarlett doing now?
|She is a professional model.
|How old is Scarlett?
|Scarlett is 27 years old
|Nationality of Scarlett?
|Scarlett Gartmann is German
|What is Scarlett’s net worth?
|They have an estimated net worth of $20 million
Read More on Football: