Alexandra Dulauroy – Samuel Umtiti Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more

Alexandra Dulauroy is a Real Estate agent and she is famous for being the former girlfriend of Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Alexandra has already advanced in her professional path. She is currently a renowned Real Estate agent. However, she started her career as a model and received massive fame through her work. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession.

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016. Even though the French defender was a regular in the initial few years of his Barca career, he lost his spot owing to injuries and some devastating performances. The Frenchman’s Barcelona career seems over, but he has won the most prestigious trophy in football, the World Cup, which might be enough to remind everyone how good he was.

Alexandra Dulauroy Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Lyon, France Nationality French Residency Rhone-Alpes, France Ex-Partner Samuel Umtiti Job Real Estate agent and former bikini model Instagram @alexandra_dulauroy Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Alexandra Dulauroy Childhood and Family

Alexandra was born in Lyon, France, but she has Colombian roots. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown.

We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new.

Alexandra was born in Lyon, France. (Credit: Instagram)

Alexandra Dulauroy Education

Alexandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic to know more. The French beauty entered the modelling industry very young, that’s why we don’t know whether she skipped college.

Alexandra Dulauroy career

Alexandra is a Real Estate agent based out of Rhone-Alpes, France. The French beauty gave up her career in modelling after her breakup with Umtiti and it has been a wonderful choice so far as she has found a new life and a new love.

Alexandra was a professional bikini model before her Real Estate career began. She was passionate about modelling from her college days. Having a toned body was a massive advantage for her. She participated in several bikini modelling competitions and came victorious. However, later she found out modelling might not be her thing and changed her role.

Alexandra during her modelling days. (Credit: Fabwags.com)

Alexandra Dulauroy Net Worth

Alexandra hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and currently earns a huge amount from her real estate deals. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth.

Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti relationship

Samuel Umtiti was in a relationship with Alexandra between 2016 and 2017. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move.

Samuel Umtiti with his Ex-girlfriend Alexandra Dulauroy. (Credit: Pinterest)

The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match. After they started going out together more often, they realised that they wanted to spend time together. However, only after a few months into the relationship, they broke up and got separated from each other without any drama.

The duo didn’t welcome any children during the tenure of their relationship. They were close for a few months and bringing a child that early might not be a good decision and it proved to be right. Alexandra has welcomed a son recently with her current partner. They live a happy life in France and enjoy their work.

Alexandra Dulauroy and Samuel Umtiti Children

Alexandra with her current family. (Credit: Instagram)

Alexandra Dulauroy Social media

Alexandra doesn’t have a significant fan following on Instagram. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different attractive attires. Her feed is full of pictures of her adorable children and current husband. There are no photos on her feed from her modelling days.

