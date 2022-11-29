Salem Aldawsari 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Salem Aldawsari is a Saudi Arabian professional football player who plays as a winger for the Saudi Arabian professional club Al Hilal and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Salem Bin Mohammed Bin Shafi Aldawsari famously called Salem Aldawsari is a product of Al Hilal’s youth academy. He has represented the Saudi Arabian football team at the national level. He is a part of the team’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The experienced winger is one of the top players in the league’s history and is continuing his good form at both the national and club levels. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Salem Aldawsari of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Salem Aldawsari Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Wadi ad-Dawasir, Najd, Saudi Arabia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $2.5 million Age 31 Birthday 19 August 1991 Nationality Saudi Position Winger Senior Clubs Al Hilal, Villarreal Achievements 5X SAUDI ARABIAN CHAMPION, 3X SAUDI CUP WINNER, 2X SAUDI CROWN PRINCE CUP WINNER, 1X SAUDI SUPER CUP WINNER, 2X AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER. Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Salem Aldawsari Net Worth and Salary

Salem Aldawsari makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $2.5 million. The market value of the goalkeeper is valued at €1.80 million currently by Transfermarkt.

The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £884,000 per year playing for the club Villarreal. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Salem Aldawsari Club Career

Salem started footballing at Al Hilal youth academy when he was younger. He was promoted to the senior team in 2011. He joined the La Liga club, Villareal, on loan following the agreement between the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga.

Salem Aldawsari during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group match against Poland. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

He made his debut for the Spanish club against Real Madrid coming on as a substitute and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. That was his only appearance with the club and returned to his parent club in 2018.

He scored the opening goal in the second leg of the 2019 AFC Champions League finals against Urawa Red Diamonds and helped the team lift the trophy by winning 3-0 in aggregate. It also led the team to qualify for the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Salem Aldawsari International Career

Salem was included in the squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. He scored his first international goal against Australia in 2012. In May 2018, he was included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored a late winner against Egypt in their last group-stage match.

🇸🇦 Salem Al-Dawsari, what have you just done? pic.twitter.com/m6QA9EOLhO — COPA90 (@Copa90) November 22, 2022

He was called up to the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored in the first match of the team against Lionel Messi’s Argentina and caused an upset as the match ended in a 2-1 victory. Later, owing to the victory the Saudi Arabian government announced the following day as a national holiday and was assured of a gift of Rolls Royce to every player who contributed to that victory.

Salem Aldawsari Family

Salem was born on 19 August 1991 in Wadi ad-Dawasir, Najd, Saudi Arabia. His parental details are not revealed as of now and it looks like he is having a good and happy time with his family right now.

Salem Aldawsari Girlfriend

Salem Aldawsari has never been spotted dating a woman till now. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and also prefers to keep his personal life private. As per reports, the player is currently single and not dating anyone.

Salem Aldawsari is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @29salem Instagram)

The player has not been seen endorsing any product till now. The player has a few sponsorship deals with some small Saudi companies as of now. He needs to show his worth in top leagues to earn top sponsors and he is working really hard for that.

Salem Aldawsari Cars and Tattoos

Salem Aldawsari Cars have not been spotted driving a car in the streets. It is certain that the player has a good collection of cars to roam around cities and enjoy his weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.

