Best England World Cup Team Of All Time

The England national football team has been competing in the FIFA World Cup since 1950 and has produced many legends and legendary moments in the tournament and here in this article, we will see the best world cup 11 of England.

England’s national team has not really been a successful team with respect to the talents they have in every cup competition. It is one of the underperforming nations in the World Cup and they hope to lift away the curse in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Let us see the best players in each position to feature for England in the World Cups in a 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper – Peter Shilton

Peter Leslie Shilton, shortly called Peter Shilton, holds the all-time record for most matches played – 1390. He represented England’s national team for 20 years. He played the majority of his career at Nottingham Forest and Southampton.

Peter Shilton and Fabien Barthez share the record for most World Cup clean sheets. pic.twitter.com/dsj2yfouiO — bet365 (@bet365) November 18, 2022

He is the most capped player in England’s national team with 125 appearances. He has been named in the top ten goalkeepers of the 20th century by IFFHS and his longevity in his footballing career earns a spot in the Best 11 squad.

Right-Back – Gary Neville

Gary Neville currently works as a football pundit for the English media and was one of the best fullbacks in the past. He played for Manchester United for more than 20 years and has made 400 league appearances for the side.

He is known for his work rate, consistency and aggressive capabilities. He even played as a centre-back due to his positional sense.

Centre-back – Bobby Moore

Robert Frederick Chelsea Moore famously called Bobby Moore is a former West Ham United player and the club retired his number 6 after his death. He has made 108 appearances for England’s national team.

He led England’s team to their first World Cup trophy in 1966. The player was crucial in the cup and there is no doubt that he is one of the best centre-backs to ever play for England.

Centre-back – Billy Wright

Billy Wright is a Wolverhampton Wanderers legend and has made over 540 appearances for the club. He played as a captain for the country from 1948 and made 90 appearances for the country as a captain.

He was the first football player to earn more than 100 caps and was a great captain. He earns the spot on this list for his leadership qualities and elite mentality.

Left-back – Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole is the most-capped England fullback with 107 appearances. He has featured in 2002, 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup. He was voted England’s player of the year in 2010. The player played the majority in Arsenal’s 4-4-2 formation and best suits in this team.

Left-midfielder – Bobby Charlton

Sir Robert Charlton CBE famously known as Bobby Charlton is a former English midfielder who played most of his career at Manchester United. He has made 106 appearances for England’s national team scoring 49 goals.

The player featured in the 1966 FIFA World Cup final against West Germany and won the match to give England their first World Cup.

Centre-midfielder – Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is one of the best midfielders to feature in the Premier League. He has been one of the best midfielders in England’s team and has featured in the 2006 and 2010 World Cup. He earns his spot in this team for his leadership and for his offensive contributions.

Centre-midfielder – Steven Gerrard

Steven George Gerrard MBE famously called Steven Gerrard is a former Liverpool player. He earned 114 caps for England and has captained both England and Liverpool in his career.

The player is the best fit for the midfield role and was known for his partnership on the field with Frank Lampard. He was the top scorer for England in the 2006 World Cup.

Right-midfielder – David Beckham

David Robert Joseph Beckham OBE famously called David Beckham is a Manchester United legend. He is one of the best midfielders of the game and also one of the best spot-kick takers and was known for his bending freekicks. He had good crossing abilities from the right flank.

He made his first World Cup debut in the 1998 FIFA World Cup and has featured in three editions of the World Cup including the 1998, 2002 and 2006 World Cup. He captained England’s team from 2000.

David Beckham of England grimaces during the FIFA 2010 World Cup. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Striker – Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves has been one of the best strikers for England’s national football team. He has scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for the country and has the most goals per match contribution for England as a striker with more than 50 appearances.

He is gifted with pace and the striker was a part of the national team that won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

Striker – Harry Kane

Harry Kane is the current England team captain and has scored 51 goals for the country. He won the Golden Boot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with 6 goals in the tournament. He is just two goals short of being England’s all-time top scorer.

Harry Kane

He is ambitious about the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is definitely a contender for the Golden Boot in this World Cup edition.