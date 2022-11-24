Best Brazil World Cup Team Of All Time

Brazil has been one successful and dominant team in World Cup history with 5 trophies and has produced many legends in the game and this article will reveal the best Brazil World Cup squad of all time.

The Brazilian National football team were always the strong competitors for every World Cup. The team is going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the favourites with most of the players performing at a top level at the club level matches. Without any further ado, Let us see the Best Brazil 11 in a 424 formation.

Goalkeeper – Dida

Nélson de Jesus Silva famously called Dida has been an extraordinary keeper for the Brazil side. He has made 91 appearances for the National team. He has been in 3 World Cup squads for the country.

He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with the Brazil team and his longevity in his footballing career has included the goalkeeping spot of the team.

Right-back – Cafu

Cafu is a legend for Brazil.

Cafu is one of the best-known fullbacks in footballing history. Marcos Evangelista de Morais famously called Cafu is one of the best players to play in Serie A. He is an AS Roma and an AC Milan legend.

The player featured in both the finals of the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the 2002 FIFA World Cup and won the cup in 2002. The fullback helps in a lot of defensive contributions of the team and has a place in the top 11.

Centre-back – Carlos Alberto Torres

Carlos Alberto “Capita” Torre famously known as Carlos Alberto Torres is a well-known Brazilian centre-back. His goal in the 1970 FIFA World Cup final is considered to be one of the best goals in World Cup history.

He captained the squad and led the country to lift the trophy in 1974 and certainly has a place in the best 11.

Centre-back – Thiago Silva

Thiago Emiliano da Silva famously called Thiago Silva is a top-quality Brazilian centre-back who played the majority of his career for the club Paris Saint-Germain. He was a part of the team that won bronze in the 2008 Olympics.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea celebrates during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Silva was rated as one of the best defenders of the 2014 FIFA World Cup by FIFA. The current Chelsea defender has been included in the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite being 38 years old. The player’s longevity at the top level earns him the position in the best 11.

Left-back – Roberto Carlos

Roberto Carlos da Silva Rocha commonly called Roberto Carlos is a Brazil and Real Madrid legend. The full-back not only helps in the defensive works but also is a great offensive player and has scored many goals. He won the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

He is one of the few players who has made over 1100 total appearances including international and club level. Carlos might be the best option to feed the forwards with crosses, to take long-range shots and freekicks.

Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos is challenged by Ghanaian forward Matthew Amoah. (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Central-Midfielder – Didi

Waldyr Pereira famously known as Didi is a former Brazil central midfielder who won the 1958 and 1962 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. The midfielder played an important role in both victories.

The midfielder also played as an interior forward and there were only a few midfielders who scored more goals than him. He was inducted into the FIFA Hall of Champions in October 2020.

Central-Midfielder – Gilberto Silva

Gilberto Aparecido da Silva, shortly called Gilberto Silva is a former Brazil football player who played as a defensive midfielder and spent most of his career at Arsenal. He is rated as one of the best defensive midfielders who has played in the league.

The Brazilian featured in the 2002 FIFA World Cup that won the World Cup. He is called “The Invisible Wall” and plays between centre-backs and helps the team in defending. He is the other chosen midfielder alongside Didi.

Right Winger – Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho celebrates winning the 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, also called Ronaldinho Gaucho, is a former Brazilian football player. The player is versatile and has played at many positions including attacking midfielder, winger and so on.

He is known for his time at FC Barcelona. He is a creative player and creates a lot of opportunities for the striker to score. He won the FIFA World Player of the Year twice and has won the Ballon d’Or.

Left Winger – Neymar

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior known as Neymar plays as a winger for the french team Paris Saint Germain. He is one of the best players of this generation. He currently leads the Brazil team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and this is his third World Cup.

Neymar Jr. #10 of Brazil reacts after assisting Casemiro #5 on a goal against Colombia. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He is currently one of the top scorers of Brazil national football team and he is included in this best 11 in the left wing position.

Striker – Ronaldo

Ronaldo is one of the best strikers in football. He was the most expected player for the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the team was just one victory short of lifting the trophy. In the next World Cup, he played a major part in the 2002 World Cup victory.

Ronaldo of Brazil after the 2002 FIFA World Cup final.

He also featured in the 2006 World Cup and has scored 15 goals in the World Cup in his 19 appearances.

Striker – Pele

Pele has more than 1000 goal contributions and has been rated as one of the best players in footballing history. He reportedly won the 1958, 1962 and the 1970 FIFA World Cups and has won many major awards.

He is arguably one of the best strikers and has been an inspiration for many football legends. He is the striker alongside Ronaldo Nazario in the forward position.