Saleh Al-Shehri 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Saleh Al-Shehri is a Saudi Arabian professional football player who plays as a striker for the Saudi Arabian league club Al Hilal and for the Saudi Arabian National team and this article, will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Saleh Bin Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Shehri famously called Saleh Al-Shehri joined the club in 2020 from Al-Raed. He has represented the Saudi Arabian Football team at the national level and is a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The player is playing at a good level and hopes to utilize the experience he has to achieve more. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Saleh Al-Shehri celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group against Argentina. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Saleh Alshehri Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $7 million Age 29 Birthday 1 November 1993 Nationality Saudi Arabian Position Striker Senior Clubs Al-Ahli, Mafra, Beira-Mar, Al-Raed, Al-Hilal Achievements 3X SAUDI ARABIAN CHAMPION, 1X SAUDI CUP WINNER, 2X AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Saleh Al-Shehri Net Worth and Salary

Saleh makes the most of his income through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $7 million. The market value of the winger is valued at €700k currently by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of $244k per year playing for the Saudi club Al-Hilal. If he reaches the sight of the European clubs, he might have lucrative deals in the future from them.

Saleh Al-Shehri Club Career

Saleh started footballing at Al-Ahli’s youth academy in 2009. He was promoted to the senior team in 2012. He played as a striker for the team and has appeared only in 6 matches for the club in his 3 years time. His debut for the club came against Najran in a friendly which ended in a 1-0 loss.

He was loaned out to Beira-Mar in 2012 and made his debut for the club on 2 September 2012 against Moreirense where he scored on his debut. He became the first Saudi Arabian to score in Europe. He scored the fastest goal in Primeira Liga of the 2012-13 season against Victoria.

He joined Al-Raed on a long-term deal in 2015 for an undisclosed transfer fee. He made 71 league appearances for the club scoring 22 goals in his 5 years’ time. He was loaned out to Al-Hilal with a purchase option in 2019.

The staff were impressed by his performance during his loan time where he scored 4 goals and decided to trigger the purchase option. He joined the club in 2020 for a long-term deal and the transfer fees remain to be undisclosed.

Saleh Al-Shehri International Career

Saleh has represented the Saudi Arabian national team from the youth to senior levels. He appeared for the U20 side in 11 matches scoring 8 goals. He made 5 appearances for the U23 side scoring 3 goals.

The Net Worth of Saleh Al-Shehri is $7 million as of 2022. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Seeing his impressive performances with the reserve teams, he was called up for the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored the opening goal for the team in the 2022 World Cup campaign against Argentina which caused an upset for the South Americans as the match ended in a 2-1 victory.

Saleh Al-Shehri Family

Saleh was born on 1 November 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. His parental details are not revealed as of now and it looks like he is having a good and happy time with his family right now.

Saleh Al-Shehri Girlfriend

Saleh has never been spotted dating a woman till now. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and also prefers to keep his personal life private. As per reports, the player is currently single and not dating anyone.

Saleh Al-Shehri is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @saleh_alshehri11 Instagram)

The player has not been seen endorsing any product till now. The player has no sponsor deals with any company as of now. He needs to show his worth in top leagues to earn sponsors and he is working really hard for that

Saleh Al-Shehri Cars and Tattoos

Saleh Al-Shehri has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Saudi Arabia. It is certain that the player has a good collection of cars to roam around cities and enjoy his weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.

Read More:

FAQs about Saleh Al-Shehri