April Ivy – Ruben Dias Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

April Ivy is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Manchester City star Ruben Dias. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

April had a dream of becoming a singer from a young age. After successfully protecting her dream, she worked hard and achieved great feats. Today, she is a famous pop-star and has worked in major concerts in Portugal and England. Even though she had a very clear view of her profession, she didn’t know anything about the love of her life until she met with Ruben Dias.

After his move to Manchester City in 2020, Dias has turned himself into one of the best defenders of the league. His qualities matched the requirements of Pep Guardiola who used him as a weapon. He has helped his team several times from the back, eventually assisting City in winning major titles like the Premier League, League Cup etc. Enough about his career, we believe you are here to learn more about the stunning Ex girlfriend of Ruben Dias.

April Ivy Facts & Wiki

Birthday 10 July 1999 Place of Birth Lisbon, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Residency England Ex-Partner Ruben Dias Job Pop Star Instagram @aprilivymusic Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brunette Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

April Ivy Childhood and Family

April was born on 10 July 1999. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background. But we believe her mother has Italian origin and her father is Portuguese.

We believe her parents ensured a comfortable childhood for her. She also has two brothers named João Miguel and Miguel. She has maintained a healthy relationship with her siblings and often spends time together. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the Ex girlfriend of Ruben Dias.

April was born in Lisbon, Portugal. (Credit: Instagram)

April Ivy Education

April went to St.Julians School from the age of three. After completing high school, she enrolled in the IADE – Universidade Europeia college and graduated with a degree in Marketing and Advertising. She was passionate about singing from a young age. We believe she might have worked with a professional instructor early on in her career; however, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.

April Ivy career

April is a professional singer. She has worked with many industry experts before turning pro. Since the age of 10, she has given voice to Disney characters (Toy Story 3, Tangled, Minnie & You, etc.). Her first single was ‘Be Ok’ which she released when she was 16 years old. Lately, she released her first album, ‘game.of.love’. She also has put up big shows around Lisbon, Portugal. She is an energetic singer with lots of incredible moves. You can check some of her performances on her YouTube page.

April is a Portuguese pop-star. (Credit: Instagram)

April Ivy Net Worth

April’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her singing career and continues to earn a lot. However, as we don’t know her yearly wages, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. We are still looking for the exact number and will update the article when we find new data.

April Ivy and Ruben Dias relationship

Ruben Dias met his ex-girlfriend in 2018 when he was playing for Benfica. Only after their initial meeting did they start dating each other. However, they managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for an extended period. They started coming into the public eye after moving to England in 2020. Everything was going well for them until they realised they couldn’t be best suited for each other.

After returning from Greece and completing their vacation in 2021, the duo parted ways. Dias even deleted all the images of the beautiful Portuguese lady from his personal Instagram feed. According to weekly celeb magazine FLASH has pointed out the reason for their separation as Ruben being “more discreet” than “exuberant”.

Ruben Dias met his ex girlfriend in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

April Ivy and Ruben Dias Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They were very young and very active in their professional sector. That’s why they probably didn’t reach the relationship stage where they would be comfortable in welcoming a child.

April Ivy Social media

April has a significant follower base on Instagram. Her fanbase is continuously growing because of her engaging content. She mostly shares pictures of her own. She also shares clips from her singing performances. She likes to travel to beaches and often flaunts her bikini body on Insta feed.

April has gained huge popularity on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about April Ivy

When did April Ivy and Ruben Dias get married? They are separated. What is April Ivy doing now? She is a professional singer. How old is April Ivy? She is 22 years old. Nationality of April Ivy? She is Portuguese. What is April Ivy’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.