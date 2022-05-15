Glaucia Rosa – Fernandinho Wife, her Family and more

Glaucia Rosa is famous for being the wife of Manchester City star Fernandinho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Glaucia Rosa is the teenage sweetheart of Fernandinho. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. She has been with Fernandinho during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person that the City star goes to whenever he feels down. The Brazilian beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle.

While playing with Manchester City, Fernandinho has turned himself into one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League. He is currently the captain of the team and remains a vital asset for Pep Guardiola. Before he gained fame, Fernandinho had to struggle a lot, however the good thing is that he always had the support of his beautiful wife. So without further ado, let’s find out more about the stunning beauty.

Glaucia Rosa Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 21, 1985 Place of Birth Londrina, Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency Manchester Partner Fernandinho Job Housewife Instagram @rosaglau Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Glaucia Rosa Childhood and Family

Glaucia is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on June 21, 1985 in Londrina, Brazil, in the same locality as her partner. She hasn’t shared much about her parents.

Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Glaucia, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Glaucia’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the Brazilian beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful wife of Fernandinho. So stay tuned!

Glaucia was born in Londrina, Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Glaucia Rosa Education

Glaucia completed her education in Brazil. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.

Glaucia Rosa career

Glaucia’s current role is under review. Tracking her Instagram photos, we realised that the Brazilian beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Fernandinho.

As the City star spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Glaucia stays at home and oversees the activities. After giving birth to two adorable children, her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends time with her small ones.

Glaucia is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Glaucia Rosa Net Worth

Glaucia hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has a large audience on Instagram, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well. We believe she gets money from her husband. Being a top star at City, Fernandinho’s wages are significant, so the Brazilian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Glaucia Rosa and Fernandinho relationship

Fernandinho is from the same town as his girlfriend; hence the duo met back in their teenage days. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

Fernandinho and his wife are teenage sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

When Glaucia met Fernandinho, he wasn’t a star of the game. However, the Brazilian beauty wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They tied the knot in 2007 and have remained inseparable since then.

They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. The arrival of their child has made them even more committed to the relationship.

Glaucia Rosa and Fernandinho Children

The couple welcomed their first child, Davi Roza on March 5, 2010. Their second child, Mariana Roza was born on February 20, 2017. The duo felt proud after becoming parents for the first time, it was overwhelming initially, but they managed the job pretty well.

Fernandinho with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Glaucia Rosa Social media

Glaucia has been sharing photos of herself and her partner on her Instagram channel even when she wasn’t famous. She gained popularity after Fernandinho became a star player. Currently, she shares beautiful pictures of her family. Her feed is full of intriguing images from her exotic trips as well.

FAQs about Glaucia Rosa

When did Glaucia Rosa and Fernandinho get married? They got married in 2007. What is Glaucia Rosa doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Glaucia Rosa? She is 37 years old. Nationality of Glaucia Rosa? She is Brazilian. What is Glaucia Rosa’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.