Ronan Kelleher– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Ronan Kelleher is an Irish professional rugby union player. Here is everything you need to know about Ronan Kelleher, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Ronan Kelleher Facts

Birth Place Dublin, Ireland Father’s Name Paul Gerard Kelleher Mother’s Name Jane Kelleher Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $500,000 Age 28 Date of Birth 24 January 1998

College St Michael’s College

Nationality Irish Girlfriend NA Children No Social Media Instagram

Ronan Kelleher’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Ronan has a net worth of $2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Ronan Kelleher is an Irish Rugby Union Player (Rugby World)

Ronan Kelleher Career

Ronan Kelleher is a professional rugby union player for URC and European Rugby Champions Cup side Leinster. He plays as a hooker and also represents Lansdowne in the All-Ireland League.

Kelleher started his career as an outside back and then a back-row. He then transitioned into a pro before finally fixing as a hooker. He made his senior debut for Leinster in February 2019 against Southern Kings.

Ronan Kelleher plays as a hooker (Independent)

He has represented Ireland under 20s at both the 2017 World Rugby Under 20 Championship and the 2018 Six Nations Under 20s Championship. Playing 11 games and scoring two tries.

Kelleher received his first call up to the senior Ireland squad on 15 January 2020 for the Six Nations Championship and made his debut against Scotland in February 2020. He tied the record for most tries by an Irish player in a test match against the United States.

Ronan joined the 2021 British & Irish Lions pre-tour training camp in Jersey as an informal cover for hookers due to the unavailability of touring hookers.

Ronan Kelleher in action (Instagram)

Ronan Kelleher Family and Personal Life

Ronan was born on 24 January 1998 in Dublin, Ireland, to his parents, Paul Gerard Kelleher and Jane Kelleher. His father was the principal of a college and his mother was a teacher. He also has an older brother named Cian Kelleher, a fellow professional rugby union player.

Cian is also a player for Leinster and a wing or fullback. He is also active on Instagram as well with 8k followers. At a very young age, he is currently among the top 20 best rugby players globally.

Ronan Kelleher’s Relationship and Girlfriend



There is currently no update on whether Ronan is in a relationship or not.

FAQs about Ronan Kelleher

What is Ronan Kelleher’s net worth? Ronan Kelleher has a net worth of approximately $2 million. How old is Ronan Kelleher ? Ronan Kelleher is 24 years old Which club did Ronan Kelleher make his debut in? Ronan made his debut for Leinster. Who is Ronan Kelleher married to? Ronan is not married Does Ronan Kelleher have any children? No

