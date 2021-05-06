Ronan Curtis opens up on future amid interest from Derby County

Speaking to The Sun (via The News h/t Derbyshire Live), Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis has opened up on the plans for his future as he courts serious interest from EFL Championship club Derby County heading into the summer.

Curtis, 25, came through the youth ranks at Northern Irish outfit Derry City, where he went on to make close to 100 first-team appearances before joining Portsmouth in the summer of 2018.

Since arriving at Pompey, the winger has been a huge hit at the club, racking up 40 goals and 31 assists from 141 appearances across all competitions. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Curtis has enjoyed a particularly impressive 2020/21 campaign that has seen him plunder 14 goals in 47 games in all competitions while setting up 11 more for his teammates.

The 25-year-old has been one of the major driving forces for Portsmouth’s push for promotion as they occupy a playoff place in the table, heading into the final matchday of the League One season. And, this has led to Curtis attracting plenty of interest from the Championship.

Indeed, as per the report, Derby County hold a long-standing interest in the winger, while the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Reading have all been linked with him.

Jones, though, has insisted that he is not thinking about anything other than Portsmouth right now and wants to repay the faith the club has shown in him.

“I know there is a lot of interest from clubs above us right now. That’s encouraging, but all I’m concentrating on is helping Portsmouth to go up. What happens at the end of the season will be taken care of. I just want to repay the faith Portsmouth showed in me by helping get us up.”

Martyn Waghorn’s contract at Derby County expires at the end of the season. Tom Lawrence and Colin Kazim-Richards also have just a year left on their deals with the Rams. So strengthening their attacking unit makes a great deal of sense for Wayne Rooney & co.

Curtis, to that end, can be a fine signing, given the form that he has shown for Portsmouth this term. The Republic of Ireland international still has two years on his contract though. And it remains to be seen if Derby, or any other Championship club make a move for him.