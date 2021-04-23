Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson targeted by Leeds and Burnley

According to The Athletic (h/t Lincolnshire Live), Nottingham Forest youngster Brennan Johnson, who is currently on loan Lincoln City, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Burnley and Leeds.

Johnson, 19, came through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest, having been with the club since 2009. He made his first-team debut for the Reds in August 2019 and went on to make eight appearances before being loaned out to Lincoln City last summer.

Since joining the League One outfit, the teenager, who can play anywhere in the attack, has thrived. In 42 appearances for the third division club, Johnson has racked up an impressive tally of 12 goals and 13 assists.

His exploits at his loan club haven’t gone unnoticed with clubs from the Premier League casting admiring glances towards him. Indeed, Burnley as well as Leeds United have shown an interest in signing Johnson in the upcoming transfer window, as per the report.

Apart from the two Premier League outfits, Nottingham’s Championship rivals, Brentford, who are pushing for a promotion to the top-flight next season, are also keen on the teenage attacker. (h/t Lincolnshire Live)

Johnson still has two years left on his contract with Nottingham Forest, who value him at around £10m. And manager Chris Hughton, in a recent interview, hinted that the youngster is in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

“For as much as possible, if we have got young players that are doing well, then that’s the reason you send them out on loan. You send them out on loan so they can come into your thoughts and you can consider them. “All of these decisions are ones we’ll give a lot of thought to. Most importantly, they have gone out and done well, and they will have put themselves in the reckoning.”

Johnson has shown great potential in his breakthrough season. And Nottingham Forest must do everything necessary to stave off the interest in the young forward.