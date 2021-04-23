Predicted Manchester City lineup to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final

Manchester City’s dreams of a quadruple for ended by Chelsea last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-finals. But the run for the treble is very much alive as they compete for the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, as well as the Carabao Cup.

They have a chance to win their first silverware after the start of this year’s Premier League campaign as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final on 25th April, Sunday.

Manchester City have won the last 3 finals of the competition and would look to make it 4 in a row as Spurs will arrive at Wembley without the now-sacked, Jose Mourinho.

Team News

Pep Guardiola fielded a pretty strong side on Wednesday night when his team beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League. Notable absentee then was Kevin de Bruyne, who still remains a doubt.

John Stones was sent off for a dangerous tackle and now serves a three-match ban. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, is expected to retain his spot over the outgoing Sergio Aguero.

Probable Manchester City XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Ederson (GK)

The former SL Benfica goalkeeper is a vital part of Guardiola’s passing from the back and will start against Spurs.

Ederson makes the Manchester City predicted lineup to take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final.

Kyle Walker (RB)

The English right-back started against the Villains and will start against his former club at Wembley.

Aymeric Laporte (CB)

John Stones’ loss will be Laporte’s gain as the Frenchman is tipped to partner Dias in defence for the showpiece occasion.

Ruben Dias (CB)

The Portuguese centre-back is probably the best defender at City right now and there is no way he will be left out of this important fixture.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB)

The Ukrainian has recently found a place in Pep’s side down the left side of City’s defence and we can expect to see him bombing up and down the pitch against Spurs this weekend.

Rodri (DM)

It’s not his job to score goals but he still decided the game against Villa with a crucial strike just before half-time and will retain his place at defensive midfield.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

Gundogan is in red-hot form and the German’s presence, especially in the absence of de Bruyne, would be much-needed by City.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to take up the mantle in Kevin de Bruyne’s absence.

Bernardo Silva (CM)

Winger by choice, Silva is also adept at playing down the right side of central midfield and we can see him retain his place for the cup final.

Phil Foden (LW)

Raheem Sterling just can’t catch a break. Foden is on a great scoring streak at City and was also on target against Villa on Wednesday. There is no way Pep rests his man in form.

Gabriel Jesus (ST)

Jesus started but had no real goal-scoring impact against. With Sergio Aguero going through fitness issues, the Brazilian is the only out-and-out striker they have on the bench.

Riyad Mahrez (RW)

The Algerian is silky-smooth down the right-wing and is an ever-present threat for defenders.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction

Manchester City are just too strong for Spurs, but anything can happen in Cup finals. Mourinho’s sacking can either rejuvenate Spurs by giving them a new manager ‘bounce’, while it could also be a good chance for Guardiola to take advantage of the tactical instability at Tottenham that a sacking brings. We go with a 2-1 Spurs win.

