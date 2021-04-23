Predicted Tottenham Hotspur lineup to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final

The chance to win some silverware is finally here. Tottenham Hotspur have been without a trophy in 13 years, but they have a chance to reset that clock this weekend as they take on Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup. But they will be without Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was fired from his job after a 2-2 draw against Everton last week, leaving 29-year-old Ryan Mason as temporary boss. Nevertheless, Spurs fans would be hoping that they have the new manager ‘bounce’ for this all-important cup game where a win would mean so much to them.

Team News

Spurs have Matt Doherty and Ben Davies as the major absentees due to injury. But in some great news, Harry Kane trained ahead of the Carabao Cup final this week after missing his side’s 2-1 comeback win against Southampton. Apart from that, Spurs are at full strength.

Probable Manchester City XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Hugo Lloris (GK)

No doubts as to who starts in goal for Spurs as the French veteran and club captain, Lloris, has been a regular fixture in the Spurs starting lineup over the years.

Hugo Lloris makes the Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Serge Aurier (RB)

With Doherty out, Aurier and Japhet Tanganga remain Mason’s options at right-back, but the Ivorian gets the nod because of his speed and agility down that right-hand side.

Toby Alderweireld (CB)

Alderweireld has the quality and experience to keep out an attack like Manchester City’s and will start in a back-4 this weekend.

Eric Dier (CB)

Formerly a defensive midfielder when signed from Portugal, Dier has slowly transformed himself into a very able defender for Spurs over the years.

Sergio Reguilon (LB)

Signed by Jose Mourinho from Real Madrid in the summer, the Spanish left-back is one of the best in his position in the league and will be a great attacking outlet for Spurs against City.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg (DM)

Hojbjerg is one of the stars of this season. His staunch defensive abilities and solid off-the-ball play make him a must-have in Mason’s side.

Tanguy Ndombele (CM)

Ndombele is a very able and versatile box-to-box midfielder who played in a double pivot against Southampton in their 2-1 win.

Lucas Moura (CAM)

The Brazilian forward is known for his big-game moments every now and then and Mason would be hoping he has one more in his sleeve come the final at Wembley.

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura in action during a Champions League game. (GETTY Images)

Son Heung-min (LM)

One of the two best players at Spurs alongside Harry Kane. The South Korean is their go-to man for goals and assists.

Harry Kane (ST)

Speaking of goals and assists, Harry Kane is setting the Premier League on fire this season, as he tends to do. He trained ahead of the final and knowing this could be one of his last matches at the club, Mason probably will risk him from the start.

Gareth Bale (RM)

It is between Bale, Erik Lamela, and Steven Bergwijn for this position but the Welshman gets the nod because of his brilliant goal-scoring form as of late, making him one of the deadliest in the league right now.

Gareth Bale has been a revelation at Tottenham Hotspur since his move from Real Madrid. (imago Images)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City prediction

Spurs’ desire to win the trophy should be more than their counterparts. City have won the Carabao Cup 4 times in the past 5 years, while Spurs are hungry for a trophy since 2008. We predict a 2-1 win for Mason’s men.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup to take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. (createformation.com)