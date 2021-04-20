Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia drops summer exit hint

Speaking to GianlucaDiMarzio.com (h/t Birmingham Live), Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia has hinted that he may not be at the club beyond this season amidst interest from the Premier League.

Having joined the Canaries in 2018, Buendia has grown into a top player for the team. He played a key role in their promotion to the top-flight in 2018/19 and was a standout performer last season even as they got relegated back to the Championship.

Back in the second division, Buendia has once again been absolutely sensational, leading Norwich City’s charge for promotion from the front. The 24-year-old has amassed a return of 12 goals and 16 assists from 34 Championship matches in 2020/21.

Buendia’s form for Norwich has led to interest from clubs in the Premier League. The likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa have been linked while there has been interest from Liverpool too.

Buendia, addressing his future at Norwich, claimed that he could have left the club last summer itself, before adding he was unsure of what was in front of him.

“I could have changed club. But I wanted to bring Norwich back in Premier League. I don’t know what will happen in the next year, I follow the whole European football but I’m very keen on Premier.”

Norwich City have earned promotion back to the Premier League. Daniel Farke’s side are sitting at the top of the Championship table, with an eight-point lead over second-placed Watford.

They also have an unassailable 14-point gap over third-placed Swansea, who have just four games left, meaning they are guaranteed to finish in top two.

Given how important Buendia has been for Norwich, losing him in the summer could be a bitter blow as they gear up for life in the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether they are able to convince him to stay at Carrow Road for another year.