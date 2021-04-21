Predicted Manchester City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League

Manchester City are well on track to be Premier League champions. There remains little doubt about that as they have an 8-point lead over Manchester United with just 6 games to go.

Theoretically speaking, 3 losses for City and 6 wins for United means the Cityzens will lose the title. However, Pep Guardiola’s men have lost just 4 times in the league all season.

Still, they would love to seal things as early as possible. And the game against Aston Villa on Wednesday night at Villa Park is an opportunity to do just that.

After being unbeaten in 19 straight league games, City have lost 2 in their last 4. The Villains, meanwhile, have just 1 win in their last 6 league games.

Team News

A lot of starters were left on the bench against Chelsea last weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and they are predicted to be back in the team against Villa. Kevin de Bruyne misses the trip due to an ankle injury and Sergio Aguero is likely to be left out again due to fitness issues.

Probable Manchester City XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Ederson (GK)

The Brazilian’s brilliant abilities on the ball and wide passing range make him an additional outfield player at times for City.

Ederson is in the Manchester City predicted line-up to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Kyle Walker (RB)

The English right-back has made the right-back position his own at City and his defensive sturdiness and pace will surely help his team.

John Stones (CB)

The former Everton defender has had a revival of sorts under Guardiola as he has even managed to keep out Aymeric Laporte from the line-up.

Ruben Dias (CB)

Signed from Benfica, Dias has had a telling effect in defence. The Portuguese has given Manchester City one less headache in their defence and continues to be a regular feature in their back-four.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB)

Joao Cancelo has played in this position time and again for City but with Zinchenko being rested against Chelsea last weekend, it is likely that the Ukrainian gets the nod against Villa.

Rodri (DM)

A different type of player when compared to Fernandinho, but the Spaniard has done a decent job playing as a deep-lying midfielder.

Ilkay Gundogan (CM)

The German midfielder has had an iconic season and can be in the running for the team of the season. His goals from midfield could be crucial against Villa.

Ilkay Gundogan is having a great season at Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva (CM)

The Portuguese wide-man is expected to continue playing as a right-sided central midfielder as de Bruyne misses the game through injury.

Phil Foden (LW)

The young English winger has kept Raheem Sterling out of the side for a while now and should retain his place down the left-wing in their next Premier League game.

Gabriel Jesus (ST)

It’s about time City do away with the false 9 and give Jesus a serious run of games up front. The Brazilian centre-forward should start as the number 9 and will look to prove that he can be Aguero’s successor.

Gabriel Jesus would look to be the replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

Riyad Mahrez (RW)

Mahrez is an ever-present danger down City’s right-wing and his mazy runs and silky through balls will torment Villa’s defence.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa have been a mixed bag this season where they have beaten the best sides with ease but then went on to lose to relegation-battlers. But no matter which Villa shows up, City should be strong enough to see them off. We predict a 2-0 for the Citizens.

Manchester City predicted lineup to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. (createformation.com)