Predicted West Brom lineup to take on Leicester City in the Premier League

It’s never over until it’s over, at least in the Premier League. West Brom have had a torrid season which sees them placed 19th after 31 league games. But 2 wins from 2 games, including a 5-2 thrashing of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, means they’re back in the race for survival.

And their next task is taking on Leicester City. Brendan Rodgers’ foxes are one of the surprise packages of this season as they lead a pack of 6 teams gunning for a top 4 finish, apart from the two Manchester clubs, of course. A win in this game means a lot in the context of both the top and bottom of the table.

Team News

Sam Allardyce can count himself lucky that he does not have injuries to worry about. In fact, the Baggies’ only absentee due to injury is Branislav Ivanovic, after he limped off against his former side, Chelsea, when West Brom handed Tuchel the first loss of Chelsea career.

Predicted West Bromwich Albion XI

Formation: 4-4-1-1

Sam Johnstone (GK)

Johnstone has been one of the standout players at West Brom this season and the goalkeeper is probably the reason why they’re still in the running for survival.

Sm Johnstone is a silver lining for West Brom in a bleak season for their defence. (imago Images)

Conor Townsend (LB)

The 28-year-old Englishman has made the left-back position his own at The Hawthorns this season and would look to keep that spot locked down until the end of the season.

Dara O’Shea (CB)

O’Shea is a regular in the West Brom defence and the bullish defender will look to keep another clean sheet in the Premier League as he did in his last game.

Kyle Bartley (CB)

There is an outside chance that Semi Ajayi can either play instead of him or partner him in a back-5 but Bartley gets the nod in a back-4 this time because it worked wonders against Southampton.

Darnell Furlong (RB)

Furlong has played in all but 3 Premier League games for West Brom this and is a pinned starter in Allardyce’s side.

Callum Robinson (LM)

Robinson is an ever-present threat down the left-hand side and will look to torment Leicester’s right flank.

Callum Robinson is tipped to be in the West Bromwich Albion lineup to take on Leicester City. (imago Images)

Okay Yokuslu (CM)

The solid midfielder does a great job in West Brom’s midfield, especially off the ball, and will retain his place against the Foxes.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (CM)

The Arsenal loanee is an exciting addition to West Brom; his agility and runs in and around the edge of the box will be a lethal weapon for Albion.

Matt Phillips (RM)

Phillips was the star of the show for the Baggies against Southampton and will be a threat down the right-hand side.

Matheus Pereira (SS)

We can expect to see the Brazilian in an advanced role just behind the striker again as he will get full freedom to create and get on the end of scoring chances himself.

Matheus Pereira is a breath of fresh air in West Brom’s attack. (imago Images)

Mbaye Diagne (ST)

The Senegalese striker was signed from the Turkish League with a purpose in mind in the January transfer window and hasn’t missed a single game for West Brom since signing.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City Prediction

West Brom might be in good form but Leicester City are a very potent side on the attack. But the Baggies can spring a few surprises of their own considering they have scored 8 goals in their last 2 games. We go with a 1-1 draw which doesn’t really help either side.

West Bromwich Albion predicted lineup against Leicester City. (createformation.com)