Predicted Southampton XI to face Leicester City in the FA Cup

A daunting test awaits Southampton in the form of Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. The Saints were met with a surprise loss against West Brom, meaning that they have only won two of their last five games in all competitions.

Leicester aren’t doing too well themselves as they arrive on the back of a close defeat to West Ham. They are winless in their last two games but won the three prior to that. A cagey affair can be expected with both sides looking in similar touch.

Team News

There are not many injuries to speak of. In fact, Ralph Hasenhuttl can say that he has an almost fully fit side ahead of this game. Michael Obafemi returned to training but the match comes too soon for him. Will Smallbone and Oriol Romeu remain out while Takumi Minamino cannot play because he is cup-tied.

Fraser Forster

Probable Southampton XI

Formation: 4-4-2

Fraser Forster (GK)

Not much at fault for the goals conceded in the last game. Should retain his place.

Kyle Walker-Peters (RB)

Has been in good form over the last few weeks and will likely get another start.

Jan Bednarek (CB)

Perhaps not the best showing from the Polish defender but continues in his place.

Jannik Vestergaard (CB)

Much like his defensive partner, he was exposed by West Brom. Still a quality defender and shown that repeatedly this season.

Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand passes the ball. (Getty Images)

Ryan Bertrand (LB)

Bertrand is the only player left to play left-back and will keep his place.

Stuart Armstrong (LM)

One of the better players in the last game and will hope to continue in the same form.

James Ward-Prowse (CM)

The captain is a maestro with his set-pieces and will be hoping to inspire his team to a win here.

Ibrahima Diallo (CM)

Keeps deputizing in place of Oriol Romeu. Will have to do much better against the likes of Youri Tielemans.

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton – Premier League – The Hawthorns Southampton s Theo Walcott left and Ibrahima Diallo centre appear dejected after conceding a third goal during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Monday April 12, 2021.

Theo Walcott (RM)

Should be the Saints’ chief threat from the wider areas.

Danny Ings (ST)

Ings remains his side’s best hope in the final third. Everyone will be looking to him for the goals.

Nathan Redmond (ST)

Tough pick between him and Che Adams but he gets the nod due to his bags of experience.