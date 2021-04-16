Watford consider re-signing Ashley Young from Inter Milan

According to the Daily Mail, EFL Championship outfit Watford are ready to offer former star Ashley Young a way back into the club this summer.

Young, 35, came through the youth ranks at Watford and spent 12 years on the club’s books including his academy days. The Englishman went on to make 107 first-team appearances for the club before Aston Villa came calling in 2007.

The former England international enjoyed a fruitful stint at Villa Park, which earned him a move to Manchester United in 2011. Young spent close to nine years at Old Trafford, racking up over 250 appearances and winning a number of trophies along the way.

Last year in January, the veteran star, who successfully transitioned into a wing-back/full-back in the latter stages of his career, join Inter Milan. Since signing for the Nerazzurri, Young has been a key component in Antonio Conte’s side and is on the verge of winning the Serie A title.

However, with Young’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, he is poised to leave the Serie A giants on a free transfer. And the veteran wing-back could end up back at his old stomping ground, with Watford considering re-signing him. (h/t Daily Mail)

The report states that the Hornets are willing to offer Young an initial twelve-month contract, provided they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

As things stand, Xisco’s side are second in the EFL Championship, seven points clear of Swansea in third. Adding someone like Young, who is in fine shape even at 35 and boasts of volumes of experience, would certainly benefit Watford if they return to the top-flight.