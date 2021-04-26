Middlesbrough among clubs keen to sign Charlie Wyke

According to an update on Twitter from Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Middlesbrough are among a host of Championship clubs interested in signing Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke in the summer.

Wyke, 28, is a product of the Middlesbrough youth academy. However, he never really managed to break into the Teessiders’ first-team setup and managed just 13 appearances for the reserves.

Most of his time at the club was spent away on loan as he had temporary spells with Kettering Town, Hartlepool United (twice) and AFC Wimbledon before he sealed a permanent transfer to Carlisle United in January 2015.

Charlie Wyke is a transfer target for Middlesbrough

After two years at the club, Wyke was signed by Bradford City in the winter transfer window of 2017 before he ended up at Sunderland eighteen months later.

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, Wyke has 109 appearances in all competitions, racking up 41 goals in the process. 30 of his 41 goals, however, have come in the current campaign, highlighting the kind of form he has been in 2020/21. (h/t Wikipedia)

And this has now caught the sights of a host of clubs in the Championship, including Wyke’s boyhood team Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock’s side will be desperately needing a striker or two this summer as both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are set to depart at the end of the season when their contracts run out. (h/t Teesside Live)

30-goal Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is attracting interest from Championship clubs ahead of the transfer window opening.

Understand Cardiff, Middlesbrough, Millwall & Forest are all interested in Wyke – who is out of contract in June #SAFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 26, 2021

Also Read:

And considering the form that Wyke has been in and his history with Middlesbrough, the 28-year-old would be a solid addition to the ranks. However, Boro will have to stave off competition from the likes of Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest for his signing.