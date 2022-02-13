Who Is Bartina Koeman? Meet The Wife Of Ronald Koeman

Bartina Koeman is famous for being the wife of Dutch legend Ronald Koeman. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Bartina has achieved a lot professionally. She has strong willpower and determination that led her to many incredible moments. Well, she is not the only one who knows what success tastes like. Ronald Koeman was one of the best defenders in his prime years. He was a part of Barcelona’s dream team and won many titles with the Catalan club. That’s why he was a well-respected player at his time. After retirement, he entered the world of management. The media remained keen on his professional journey. However, his love life still remains a mystery to common fans. That’s why today we are keeping aside his career and taking a close look into his love life. We will reveal many interesting facts about the wife of Ronald Koeman – Bartina Koeman.

Bartina Koeman Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 30, 1961 Place of Birth Groningen, the Netherlands Nationality Dutch Residency N.A Husband Ronald Koeman Job Actress and Entrepreneur Instagram @bartinakoeman Height 5 ft 7 inch (170 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $7 Million

Bartina Koeman Childhood and Family

Bartina was born on January 30, 1961. Even though she has enjoyed stardom over the years, she has always maintained secrecy regarding her private information. She hasn’t shared any details about her father and mother, and we currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the wife of Ronald Koeman.

Bartina is a successful actress and entrepreneur. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Bartina Koeman Education

Bartina completed her high school education at Groningen. We couldn’t fetch further details about her early educational journey. Right after graduation, she went to a Government College to study acting. She was passionate about acting from a very early age and dreamt of making it big in the cinema world. In the next paragraph, we will know whether she succeeded in her role.

Bartina Koeman career

Bartina started her acting career at a young age. She excelled in her role and achieved humongous feats in her career. She appeared in many famous Dutch films, notably Gooische Vrouwen and Just the Two of US. She earned massive fame after participating in the game show Ik hou van Holland.

After her acting career ended, Bartina started her own cosmetics business in the Netherlands. She has also achieved success in her entrepreneurial journey. Her brand’s name is Skins Cosmetics Oosterbeek. Currently, she has many stores in the Netherlands. We are still uncertain whether her company operates on online platforms.

Bartina Koeman runs a cosmetics business that has stores around the Netherlands.

Bartina Koeman Net Worth

Bartina has accumulated a lot of money during her acting career. However, the cash flow didn’t start coming as her cosmetics business also became a huge success. Her current net worth is believed to be $7 Million.

Ronald Koeman played with some of the wealthiest clubs in the world during his peak years. Even though the wages were far lower than now, he has accumulated a significant sum at his time. His net worth is £10 Million. Even after his career as a footballer ended, he earned a handsome sum for coaching big teams.

Bartina Koeman and Ronald Koeman relationship

Ronald Koeman has known her wife for a long time. They were childhood sweethearts, and later they formed an excellent relationship that is still inseparable. Having such a long relationship with a childhood sweetheart is a fantastic feeling. Ronald is undoubtedly a lucky person! After several years of dating, the duo tied the knot in 1985. All their friends and family members attended their lavish wedding ceremony.

Ronald Koeman married Bartina in 1985. (Picture was taken from hollywoodhuizen.nl)

Bartina Koeman and Ronald Koeman Children

Bartina and Ronald are proud parents of three children. Their oldest son chose to work in the finance and business sector. In contrast, their youngest son took up football as his career choice and became a professional footballer. Their daughter is currently involved in the cosmetics business that Bartina runs. She helps her mother to oversee the operations.

Ronald Koeman with wife and children. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Bartina Koeman Social media

Bartina is pretty famous on Instagram. She currently has 18.3k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her children and husband. She is a very confident and cheerful woman, and her photos reflect her characteristics.

FAQs about Bartina Koeman

When did Bartina Koeman and Ronald Koeman get married? They got married in 1985. What is Bartina Koeman doing now? She is an entrepreneur. How old is Bartina Koeman? She is 61 years old. Nationality of Bartina Koeman? She is Dutch. What is Bartina Koeman’s net worth? Her net worth is $7 Million.

