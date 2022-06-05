Robbie Henshaw – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Robbie Henshaw is an Irish professional rugby union player. Everything you need to know about Robbie Henshaw, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Robbie Henshaw Facts

Birth Place Athlone, Ireland Father’s Name Tony Henshaw Mother’s Name Audrey Henshaw Star Sign Gemini Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 28 Date of Birth 12 June , 1993



School Marist College Nationality Irish Girlfriend Sophie Marren Children No Social Media Instagram

Robbie Henshaw’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Henshaw has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Robbie Henshaw Career

Robbie Henshaw is an Irish rugby union player who plays for Leinster in the Pro14 and also the Ireland National Team. He was a part of the Buccaneers Under 19 team that won the Connacht League and Cup and the All Ireland League. He was captain of the school’s rugby team in 2012 when they won their first Connacht Senior Schools Cup in 35 years.

Henshaw has won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2015 and 2018 (The London Economic)

He started his career at Connacht, making his debut in 2012, and he went on to win the Pro12 with the province. He remained at Connacht until 2016, then he signed for Leinster and has since won four Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup. On 8 October 2016, he made his Leinster debut in a 25-14 Pro12 win.

Henshaw has won two Six Nations titles with Ireland in 2015 and 2018. The 2018 win was a Grand Slam, but Henshaw didn’t play a part in all the matches as he was injured for the Italy fixture. Henshaw has also represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

On 5 November 2016, Henshaw scored the winning try against New Zealand at Soldier Field, Chicago. Henshaw received the ball off an attacking five-metre scrum and beat three tacklers to touch down. He was selected to go on the 2017 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand and played in four warm-up matches before being ruled out by injury.

Henshaw has won four Pro14 titles and the European Champions Cup (Leinster Rugby)

Henshaw again made his way into the squad for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa Henshaw started at 12 and 13 in all three tests, being one of 9 players to do so.

Robbie Henshaw Family and Personal Life

Robbie Henshaw was born on 12 June 1993 in Athlone, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 15st 8lb (99kg) to parents Tony Henshaw and Audrey Henshaw. Henshaw comes from a musical family, and he can play the guitar, fiddle, piano and the button accordion. His uncle David Henshaw played Rugby for Buccaneers and Connacht.

Robbie with his parents Tony and Audrey Henshaw (Instagram)

He has a geography and economics degree from University College Dublin. His go-to song to sing in the shower is Titanium by David Guetta. Robbie has previously said his biggest fear is not living life to the full.

Robbie Henshaw Relationship and Girlfriend

Robbie has been in a relationship with Sophie Marron since 2016. However, they are not married yet. As a result, they don’t have any kids as of now.

Sophie Marron is known for being the girlfriend of Robbie Menshaw (Instagram)

There is not much information about Sophie’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been excellent support for Jones. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Sophie maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Robbie Henshaw

What is Robbie Henshaw’s net worth? Robbie has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Robbie Henshaw? Robbie is 28 years old Which club did Robbie Henshaw make his debut in? Robbie made his debut for Connacht. Who is Robbie Henshaw married to? Robbie Henshaw is not married yet. Does Robbie have any children? No

Read More: