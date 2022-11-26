Ritsu Doan 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ritsu Doan is a Japanese professional football player who currently plays as a winger for the German club SC Freiburg and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Ritsu joined the Bundesliga club in 2022 from the Netherlands club PSV. The talented Asian winger has represented Japan at the national level and has been a part of the squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Campaign.

He is one of the few asian players to shine in Europe and he is working hard in the training grounds to prove his worth on the pitch and to become one of the best in his positions. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Ritsu Doan is a part of Japan’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images,)

Ritsu Doan Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan Father’s Name Jean-Hermann Gnabry Mother’s Name Birgit Gnabry Star Sign Gemini Net Worth £1.5 million Age 24 Birthday 16 June 1998 Nationality Japanese Position Winger Senior Clubs Gamba Osaka,Groningen,PSV,Arminia Bielefeld,SC Freiburg Achievements 1x Asian Cup participant

1x Under-20 World Cup participant

1x Dutch Cup winner Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Ritsu Doan’s Net Worth and Salary

Ritsu Doan is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €12.00m million by Transfermarkt.

He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for SC Freiburg. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Ritsu Doan Club Career

Ritsu started to play football at Gamba Osaka’s youth academy in 2011. He was promoted to the senior squad of the club in 2015. He made his debut against FC Seoul in the 2015 AFC Champions League. He was loaned out to Groningen in 2017 for a season.

He was signed by the club after the loan period expired in July 2018 for a three-year deal. He made 66 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and recording 7 assists. He signed a five-year deal with the Eredivisie club PSV in 2019 for an undisclosed transfer fee.

He was loaned out to the Bundesliga club Arminia Bielefeld for a season in 2020. He made his club debut against Eintracht Frankfurt that ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his goal for the club against Bayern Munich.

In July 2022, he signed for the German club SC Freiburg. He is yet to establish his starting position in the club and is working hard to earn that spot.

Ritsu Doan International Career

Ritsu has represented Japan’s national team from youth level to senior level. He has played for Japan’s U14, U19, U20, and U23 teams. He made his senior debut for Japan against Costa Rica on 11 September 2018 and went on to score in his debut.

Ritsu Doan scored against Germany coming on in as a substitute in FIFA World CUp 2022 (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

He was included in the 26-man squad of Japan for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He made his World Cup debut against Germany coming on in as a substitute, scored an equalizer and the team went on to win the match 2-1.

Ritsu Doan Family

Ritsu Doan was born on 16 June 1998 in Amagasaki, Hyogo, Japan. His parents Jean-Hermann Gnabry and Birgit Gnabry struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ritsu Doan Girlfriend

Ritsu Doan is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Ritsu Doan has a sponsorship deal with Puma and as per the sponsorship-endorsement deal, he wears the company’s boots for every match he plays.

Ritsu Doan endorsing Puma boots on his social media handle. (Credits: @doanritsu Instagram)

Ritsu Doan Cars and Tattoos

The young striker has not been spotted driving a car in the cities of Europe but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. Unlike many footballers, Ritsu has not inked his skin yet.

