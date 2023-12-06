Remo Freuler 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Remo Freuler is a Swiss professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Bologna on loan from the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Remo Marco Freuler, born on April 15, 1992, is a Swiss midfielder currently showcasing his skills at Bologna in Serie A, on loan from Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Freuler’s football journey began with FC Hinwil, leading to notable stints with Winterthur and Luzern.

His talent caught the eye of Atalanta in 2016, where he earned the nickname “Iceman” for his calm on-field demeanor. A recent move to Nottingham Forest preceded his loan to Bologna. Internationally, Freuler has represented Switzerland in major tournaments, showcasing his versatile and intelligent style of play.

Remo Freuler joined Bologna on loan from Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Remo Freuler Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Ennenda, Switzerland Father’s Name Marcel Freuler Mother’s Name Sabine Freuler Star Sign Aries Net Worth £2.2 Million Age 31 Birthday 15 April 1992 Nationality Swiss Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Winterthur, Grasshoppers, Winterthur, Luzern, Atalanta, Nottingham Forest, Bologna Achievements NA Wife Kristina Sivcic Children NA Social Media Instagram

Remo Freuler’s Net Worth and Salary

The 31-year-old Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, who plays as a DM for Nottingham Forest, is paid an amazing £43,000 a week (£2,236,000 annually). Having a net worth of £9,916,400, Freuler’s contract with the club runs until June 30, 2025, demonstrating his dedication to it. With a market worth of an impressive €6.50 million, he is a prized asset in the fast-paced world of football, reflecting his effect on the pitch.

Remo Freuler’s Club Career

Remo Marco Freuler has carved an impressive career as a Swiss midfielder. Commencing his football journey at FC Hinwil, he transitioned to FC Winterthur in 2005, making his professional debut in the 2009–10 Swiss Challenge League. After a stint with Grasshopper Club Zürich’s under-21 side, Freuler returned to Winterthur on loan.

His breakthrough came in 2011–12 when Winterthur stormed to fourth place in the Challenge League. The following season, he cemented his role as a key player, starting all but two games as Winterthur finished third. Freuler’s reliable performances earned him a permanent contract before he moved to FC Luzern in the summer.

After joining Luzern in February 2014, he made an immediate impression, scoring in his debut against Young Boys. Under manager Markus Babbel, his second season at Luzern saw a resurgence, with seven goals and five assists. This attracted the attention of Serie A club Atalanta United, to which he moved in January 2016.

Freuler kept on his good work at Atlanta, gaining the nickname “Iceman” for his cool demeanor. He was crucial to Atalanta’s fourth-place result in the 2016–17 Serie A season and their qualification for the Europa League. In the seasons that followed, his footballing intelligence and ability proved themselves, making him a highly sought-after player.

Freuler accepted a fresh challenge in the Premier League by joining Nottingham Forest in August 2022. But in September 2023, while playing on loan for Bologna, he returned to Serie A, demonstrating how flexible and dynamic his career could be. Freuler has been a mainstay of the Swiss national team abroad, playing a significant role in key competitions such as the UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2018 World Cup.

Remo Freuler has a net worth of £2.2 Million. (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Remo Freuler Family

Son of Marcel and Sabine Freuler, Remo Freuler was born in Ennenda, Switzerland, on April 15, 1992. Although the football virtuoso’s parents are well-known, information on his siblings is still confidential. Freuler keeps his family a secret in order to concentrate on his football career, which gives the player the freedom to carefully strike a balance between his personal and professional lives.

Remo Freuler’s wife – Kristina Sivcic

The Nottm Forest midfielder Remo Freuler finds happiness in his personal life with his wife Kristina Sivcic, away from the game. The couple, who have been blissfully married since 2019, provides insights into their shared existence on social media by posting their most treasured moments. The Freulers exude happiness as a family, striking a harmonious balance between football stardom and household bliss, even though the specifics of their child’s name are kept confidential.

Remo Freuler’s sponsors and endorsements are not specifically disclosed anywhere. Professional soccer players frequently sign endorsement contracts and work with several brands, but Remo Freuler’s exact sponsorships have not been widely published or made public. As athletes progress in their careers and acquire more notoriety and acclaim, sponsorship arrangements are frequently established.

Remo Freuler is married to Kristina Sivcic. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Remo Freuler Cars and Tattoos

The Nottm Forest midfielder Remo Freuler chooses not to have a tattoo and instead gets a canvas without ink. He infuses his off-field activities with a dash of elegance by cruising in a slick silver VW. The minimalist style of the football maestro manifests itself in both personal decisions and on the pitch, giving him a modest yet unique presence.

