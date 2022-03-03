Reece James Girlfriend Mia McClenaghan Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Mia McClenaghan? Meet The Girlfriend Of Reece James

Mia McClenaghan is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea academy star Reece James. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Reece James has earned a lot of success in the last few seasons. Currently a crucial member of the Chelsea squad, Reece’s fan following massively increased. The media keeps a close tab on his career and life. However, his love life has remained unknown to many fans.

He is currently dating an English beauty named Mia McClenaghan who is studying Law in London. In this article, we will share everything there is to know about the stunning girlfriend of Reece James. So follow along!

Mia McClenaghan Facts & Wiki

Birthday November 11, 1999 Place of Birth Chelmsford, England Nationality English Residency N.A Partner Reece James Job Model Instagram @miamcclenaghan Height 5’2 (157 cm) Weight 50 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Mia McClenaghan Childhood and Family

Mia was born on November 11, 1999. Even though she is an extrovert and often appears in the public eye through interviews or Magazine appearances, she has kept her family details secret throughout the years. She hasn’t shared anything about her father or mother.

Tracking their identity and occupation has been challenging for us, but we know that her parents did everything in their power to ensure a comfortable upbringing for Mia. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know whether Bouchra has any siblings. We are investigating the matter. So stay tuned to learn more about the girlfriend Of Reece James.

Mia was born in Chelmsford, England. (Credit: Instagram)

Mia McClenaghan Education

Mia went to a local high school in Nigeria. After completing high school studies, she enrolled in a law institution in London, where she is currently staying. We couldn’t fetch the institution’s name due to the lack of information. However, from what we know, she was a studious girl and had big ambitions for her career from childhood.

Mia McClenaghan career

Mia is a breakout model. Due to her alluring looks, perfect figure and charming personality, she has earned some excellent projects lately. She always had a passion for modelling. That’s why when she got her first chance, she was pretty delighted. Her journey has just started, and she has a long way to go. But she can make it big in the industry if she relies on her skills and continuously puts in the hard work.

Mia is currently a law student. She is yet to graduate from her college. When she gets her bachelor’s degree, it’ll be up to her whether she wants to pursue a career in law or follow her dream to become a model. Still only 22, she has a lot of time to decide her career.

Mia is a breakout model. (Credit: Instagram)

Mia McClenaghan Net Worth

Mia’s net worth is currently under review. She is currently a student and doesn’t earn any stipend from her college. However, she has done some modelling projects lately, which may have made her considerable money. But as she hasn’t disclosed anything about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her total worth.

Reece James has become a top player in his position; hence Chelsea are currently paying a significant amount to keep him at the club. His current wages are €400,000 per year, and he has a net worth of €1 Million. His earnings alone are enough to ensure a luxurious life for the duo.

Mia McClenaghan and Reece James relationship

Reece James met with his girlfriend in early 2020. The duo hasn’t shared much about their love life on public media. Hence we are not sure where and how they met. But, In a short span, they have created a strong bond, which shows the strength of their relationship.

The duo doesn’t share many photos on their social media channel. They might not want to attract excessive attention to their relationship. They are very young and currently in the initial phase of their career hence they face a lot of difficulties to spend time together.

Due to the lack of information, we are unsure whether Mia has moved in with Reece. Whatever the case may be, the pair are madly in love. It remains to be seen whether they can beat the test of time.

Reece James and girlfriend, Mia McClenaghan at a dinner outing. (Credit: Instagram)

Mia McClenaghan and Reece James Children

The duo doesn’t have any children. They are pretty young and very active in their respective fields. Welcoming children this age can create many problems for them, hence they might want to take some time before making such a big decision.

Mia McClenaghan Social media

Mia is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 27.3k followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. However, she doesn’t stay active on the social channel. She barely [posts pictures of herself and has posted only 16 photos until now. It seems the English beauty isn’t a big fan of social media.

Mia has a large audience on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Mia McClenaghan

When did Mia McClenaghan and Reece James get married? They are yet to get married. What is Mia McClenaghan doing now? She is a model. How old is Mia McClenaghan? She is 22 years old. Nationality of Mia McClenaghan? She is English. What is Mia McClenaghan’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.