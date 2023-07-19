Reda Khadra 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Reda Khadra is a German professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Ligue 1 club Reims and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Reda Khadra is a talented German professional footballer known for his impressive skills and versatility on the field. He is set to join Reims from the English club Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2023.

His impressive performances on the pitch have made him a valuable asset to his teams, and he continues to hone his skills and make his mark in the world of professional football. He has also represented Germany at various youth levels since 2018, showcasing his exceptional abilities and promising future in the sport.

The net worth of Reda Khadra is estimated to be around £582,400. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Reda Khadra Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Berlin, Germany Father’s Name N/A Mother’s Name N/A Star Sign Cancer Net Worth £580K Age 21 Birthday 4 July 2001 Nationality German Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Reims Achievements N/A Girlfriend N/A Children N/A Social Media Instagram

Reda Khadra Net Worth

Reda Khadra is a young professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder for Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be around £582,400. Khadra was born in Germany in 2001 and began his youth career at Borussia Dortmund before moving to Brighton and Hove Albion in 2020. His salary and contract details are yet to unveiled to the fans.

Reda Khadra Club Career

Reda Khadra started his youth football journey with CFC Hertha 06 and TeBe Berlin, before joining Borussia Dortmund’s youth team in 2016. He made his senior debut for Borussia Dortmund in a friendly game against Energie Cottbus on 9 June 2019 and scored the first goal in a 5-0 win.

He joined Brighton & Hove Albion on 1 October 2020 and made his Premier League debut on 13 January 2021. He signed a new contract until June 2023 and was loaned to Blackburn Rovers for the 2021-22 season. On 26 July 2022, he joined Sheffield United on loan and scored his first goal for the club on 13 September.

On 10 January 2023, he marked his Birmingham City debut with a goal in a 4-2 defeat against Bristol City. He is set to join the Ligue 1 club Reims on a four-year deal for undisclosed transfer fee in July 2023 leaving the Seagulls.

Reda Khadra International Career

Reda Khadra is a professional football player born in Berlin, Germany. He is of Lebanese descent and is eligible to play for the Lebanese national team, but has expressed his desire to represent the German national team. He has made several appearances for Germany at the under-18 and under-21 levels, playing three times for the under-18 team between 2018 and 2019. His impressive performances have caught the attention of football fans around the world, and many are eager to see which national team he will choose to represent.

Reda Khadra Family

Khadra’s parents escaped from their hometown of Tyre, Lebanon due to the ongoing civil war and eventually settled in Berlin, Germany. Khadra and his brother were both born in Berlin, while his two older sisters were born in Lebanon.

Reda Khadra Girlfriend

Khadra has managed to keep his personal life private and away from the media, which is respectable as it is his right to do so. Regardless of his relationship status, Khadra’s primary focus will be on his career and he will continue to work hard to improve his skills and achieve his goals. Fans of Khadra can continue to support him as an athlete and respect his privacy when it comes to his personal life.

Reda Khadra is set to join Reims in July 2023. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Reda Khadra is a rising young footballer who has not yet announced any official sponsors or endorsements. However, as his career progresses and he gains more exposure, it is possible that he may be approached by companies looking to tap into his growing fan base. It is unclear which brands, if any, Khadra will work with in the future.

Reda Khadra Cars and Tattoos

Reda Khadra is a footballer who has not publicly shared any details about his tattoos or car collection. It is unclear if Khadra has any tattoos or if he shares his love of luxury cars.

