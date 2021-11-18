Rebecca Burnett maintains a very low-key profile, and She is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best midfielders for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson.

Rebecca Burnett Facts

Birth Place Northern Virginia, USA Father’s Name Jack Burnett Mother’s Name Rose Burnett Star Sign Pisces Net Worth (2021) $1.5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 30 Date of Birth February 25, 1991 College NA Nationality American Spouse Jordan Henderson Children 3 children Social Media Not on social media

Rebecca and Henderson Families

On February 25, 1991, Rebecca was born in Northern Virginia, the USA, to her father Jack Burnett and mother Rose Burnett. However, she had to move to England due to her parent’s professional career. She is their only child.

Jordan Henderson with his wife Rebecca (Daily Star)

Henderson was born on June 17 1990, in Sunderland, England, to father Brian Henderson and mother Liz Henderson. His father is a retired police officer, and his mother is a fitness teacher.

Rebecca Burnett husband, Jordan Henderson

Jordan Brian Henderson is one of the most successful captains for Liverpool FC, leading the team to their first Premier League title in 30 years.

Henderson joined the Sunderland Academy at the age of 8 and made his first-team debut in November 2008.

Jordan Henderson plays for the England International team

In 2011, he was signed for Liverpool and won the first trophy in the club.

Jordan was appointed as the Liverpool captain in 2015, and since then, he has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

He also helped Liverpool break their Premier League duck by leading the team to the title in the next season.

MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 01: Jordan Henderson of Liverpool lifts the Champions League Trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on June 01, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Henderson plays international football for England and has made over 60 appearances for his country since his debut in 2010. He has appeared in five different tournaments for the country, including the 2014 and 2018 FIFA World Cups.

Rebecca and Henderson Kids

Jordan Henderson met Rebecca during their teenage days when he was at Sunderland and had started dating her since then. They tied a knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2014, attended by friends and family members.

They have a pair of daughters, Alexa, born in 2014 and Alba, born in 2015. It is reported that Henderson raced to be at his wife’s side for the birth before driving back to Wembley to play in a cup semi-final in 2015.

Jordan Henderson with his family (The Sun)

The couple’s third baby was born in 2020, exactly nine months after Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Rebecca Burnett Profession, Career, Net Worth

Burnett is a highly educated person, having done both high school and graduation. She began her career as a crisis management pundit. Now she is a full-time mother and a homemaker.

Rebecca is working for WDVM 25 as a Multimedia Journalist and Political Scientist as of now. She has a net worth estimated to be around $1.5 million.

Rebecca Burnett is known for being the wife of Jordan Henderson (The Sun)

Burnett maintains a very low-key profile and doesn’t come to the limelight much often, and is not very active on social media. However, she tries to attend her husband matches.

Worth FAQs about Rebecca Burnett

When did Rebecca and Henderson get married? They got married in 2014. What is Rebecca doing now? Rebecca is working as a multimedia Journalist and Political Scientist for WDVM 25. How old is Rebecca? Rebecca is 30 years old. What is the nationality of Rebecca? Rebecca Burnett is American What is Rebecca’s net worth? The net worth of Rebecca is $1.5 million.

