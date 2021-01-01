Rangers set to battle Celtic for Charlton Athletic starlet Alfie Doughty

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Scottish giants Rangers are set to join arch-rivals Celtic in the race to sign Charlton Athletic winger Alfie Doughty.

Doughty is a product of the Addicks’ youth academy. He made his first-team debut back in August 2018. Following that, he had a couple of short loan spells with Kingstonian FC and Bromley.

Alfie Doughty is a target for Celtic and Rangers (Getty Images)

Having been a regular in the Charlton first-team since last year, Doughty has featured 41 times for the club so far, scoring three goals and setting up five more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

The 21-year-old Englishman has made ten appearances across all competitions in the ongoing campaign, contributing with a solitary goal.

A versatile player who can play anywhere on the left flank, Doughty has been on the radars of Celtic for some time now. In fact, the Hoops have already had a couple of bids for Doughty rejected by Charlton Athletic. (h/t The Athletic)

Now, Celtic have been joined by bitter rivals Rangers in pursuit of the 21-year-old. The fact that Doughty’s contract with the League One side expires at the end of the season has led to the rise in interest in him.

Steven Gerrard and Neil Lennon to battle for Doughty (Getty Images)

Also Read:

Apart from Celtic and Rangers, Premier League outfit Fulham are also said to be keen on taking the English winger away from Charlton Athletic. The Addicks are hopeful of working out a new deal for Doughty. But a decision is yet to be made on his future.

The 21-year-old is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. He is likely to return to action towards the end of January.