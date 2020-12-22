Marijan Cabraja confirms interest from Rangers ahead of January transfer window

As reported by the Daily Record, HNK Gorica defender Marijan Cabraja has confirmed that Scottish giants Rangers are interested in signing him and have made contact.

The 23-year-old Cabraja came through the youth ranks at Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb but never managed to break into the first-team. After making 56 appearances for the club’s B team, the left-back signed for Gorica in 2018 on a free transfer.

Since moving to the club, Cabraja has represented them on 77 occasions, scoring three goals and assisting seven more.

The Croatian left-back’s development at Gorica seems to have caught the eyes of Rangers, who are viewing him as a long-term replacement for Borna Barisic, with the player himself confirming as much. (h/t Daily Record)

“It is true that Rangers are following me, contact has been established but it all depends on how the situation with Borna Barisic develops. I don’t believe that the Scots will pay as much as Gorica are asking for, but let’s leave that aside now.”

His agent, Miroslav Bicanic, while not naming Rangers, claimed that there is plenty of interest in the defender and hinted at a move either in January or in the summer. (h/t Daily Record)

Borna Barisic has grown into a key player for Rangers over the past couple of years. And his exploits have attracted interest from the Premier League. Should he leave the Ibrox in the near future, the Gers could move for Cabraja.