Rangers ace Ianis Hagi a January transfer target for Sampdoria

According to Clubdoria46 (h/t The Scotsman), Rangers forward Ianis Hagi has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A side Sampdoria ahead of the January transfer window.

Ianis, son of footballing legend Gheorghe Hagi, started out at Romanian outfit FC Viitorul before earning a move to Italian outfit Fiorentina. Having returned to Viitorul soon after, the 22-year-old joined Belgian outfit Genk, before moving to Rangers on loan in January 2020.

Hagi made a solid impression prior to football being suspended in Scotland. This was enough for Steven Gerrard & co. to sign him permanently in the summer.

Rangers signed Ianis Hagi permanently this past summer

However, since his permanent move, Hagi has found it hard to nail down a place in the starting XI at Ibrox. He has featured 20 times in all competitions, scoring two goals and setting up eight more. However, only eight have been starts in the Premiership. (h/t Transfermarkt)

And now, Sampdoria are hoping to capitalise on his situation by tempting him with a move to Serie A in the January transfer window. (h/t The Scotsman)

Meanwhile, Brazilian legend Rivaldo has urged Hagi to quit Rangers and move to a club where he will be a regular starter. (h/t Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

He was of the opinion that Hagi is at an age where he needs to play regularly and that he has to take his father’s help to find a club to suit his needs.

It will be interesting to see if Rangers are willing to let go of any players midway through the season as their season is going very well so far.