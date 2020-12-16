Danny Murphy backs Dele Alli to join Rangers in January

Speaking on TalkSPORT (h/t Football.london), former Liverpool and Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy has tipped Scottish giants Rangers to make an audacious swoop for Dele Alli in January.

Alli came through the youth ranks at MK Dons and went on to make 88 first-team appearances for the club, before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

Since joining the Lilywhites, Alli has grown into one of the best attacking midfielders in the country. To date, the 24-year-old has amassed 232 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 64 goals and assisting 56 more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

However, Alli’s form has been on the decline over the past eighteen months or so, which has seen him become a peripheral figure at the club this season.

Indeed, the England international has made just ten appearances across all competitions this term, with only four coming in the Premier League. His struggle to get regular game time has led to speculations over his future at the club ahead of the January window.

And, Murphy, having his say on the midfielder’s situation, has opined that a move to Rangers might work out well for all parties. (h/t Football.london)

“I’m not sure Dele would be up for it. But I thought maybe Stevie G at Rangers could persuade him to go there and win him the title. He’d play every week, score a lot of goals, get his confidence up and impress Gareth Southgate.

“There is an argument to say ‘would that be enough scoring at that level?’ because it is a drop down. But I don’t know. Maybe playing under Stevie is something that he would enjoy.”

It is highly unlikely that such a move would take place in January. However, Alli’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain and it remains to be seen what Mourinho decides to do with the Englishman.