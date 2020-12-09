Rangers, Celtic interested in Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard

According to a report from TeamTalk (h/t Herald Scotland), Scottish champions Celtic and current Premiership leaders Rangers are eyeing a January swoop for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

A product of the Manchester United youth academy, Lingard has been with the club for two decades now.

Having risen through the ranks, the attacking midfielder had loan spells away at Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Derby County, before becoming a first-team regular at Old Trafford in 2015.

Since then, Lingard has gone on to feature 209 times for the 20-time English champions, racking up 33 goals and 20 assists. In the process, he has won an FA Cup, a League Cup as well as the UEFA Europa League.

Jesse Lingard has over 200 appearances for Manchester United

Lingard enjoyed sustained success at the first-team level under Jose Mourinho. But he has found himself out of favour under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the past twelve months or so.

Indeed, Lingard hasn’t started a single Premier League game for Manchester United since New Year. He has featured just twice this term, with both his appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

With the 27-year-old in the final year of his contract with United, speculations have been rife over his future at the club. It has been claimed that the Red Devils are in talks with La Liga side Real Sociedad over a possible move. (h/t Herald Scotland)

However, Scottish giants and arch-rivals Celtic and Rangers are mulling over the possibility of signing him in the winter. (h/t Herald Scotland)

Lingard is in the final year of his contract at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty)

Lingard may have struggled for form at Manchester United of late. But his signing would certainly be a boost for either Scottish club as they battle it out for the Premiership.

However, the midfielder is currently on £100,000-a-week wages at Manchester United. And meeting those terms could prove to be a problem for both Celtic and Rangers.