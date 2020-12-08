Celtic keen on Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie

According to Sky Sports, Scottish champions Celtic are keen on making a move for Philadelphia Union and USMNT defender Mark McKenzie in January. However, the Hoops are set to face stiff competition from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old McKenzie came through the youth ranks at MLS club Philadelphia Union and had a couple of loan stints at Bethlehem Steel before making it into the first-team at the club.

Since making his senior debut in 2018, McKenzie has racked up 59 appearances for the MLS outfit, scoring two goals and setting up one more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Mark McKenzie is on the radars of Celtic (Getty Images)

The young defender made his debut for the United States Men’s National Team in February earlier this year, which remains his sole international cap.

Celtic had been in discussions with Philadelphia Union over a move for McKenzie in the summer. However, the Hoops ended up signing Shane Duffy on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. (h/t Sky Sports)

But having struggled in the new season, Neil Lennon’s side are looking to reinforce their defence once again in January, with McKenzie high on their list of targets. (h/t Sky Sports)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

However, Celtic could be set to face stern competition to sign the 21-year-old as Philadelphia Union sporting director Ernst Tanner has revealed that clubs in Germany and England are monitoring McKenzie. (h/t Sky Sports)

“There is a German league club and other European leagues going for that player. Some of the Premier League clubs are also observing him.”

McKenzie has impressed quite a lot for Philadelphia Union this season. And adding him would help Celtic as they look to defend their Premiership crown.

However, with intense competition, it remains to be seen if the Bhoys are able to secure his signing.