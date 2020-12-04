Rangers star Glen Kamara wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion

According to reports (h/t Sussex Live), Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in Rangers star Glen Kamara and have started “informal conversations” over a move for the midfielder.

The 25-year-old started out at the Olarin Tarmo academy and then spent time at Espoon Palloseura before joining the Southend United youth setup.

The midfielder was soon snapped by Arsenal in 2012 and had impressive loan spells away at Southend as well as Colchester United. However, having been unable to break into the first-team setup, he joined Dundee FC in 2017.

Glen Kamara in action for Rangers. (Getty Images)

Kamara spent eighteen months at the club before Rangers came calling in January last year. Since joining, he has become an integral member of Steven Gerrard’s team. The 25-year-old has featured 74 times for the Gers so far, 19 of which have come in the ongoing campaign. (h/t Transfermarkt)

A strong start to the season hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Brighton taking a serious interest in the Finnish midfielder’s services. In fact, the Seagulls have already held talks over the possibility of a move. (h/t Sussex Live)

However, they are not alone in keeping tabs on Kamara, with the likes of Leeds United, Everton, Sheffield United, Burnley and Southampton are all interested, along with a number of foreign clubs as well. (h/t Sussex Live)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Also Read

Kamara is contracted with Rangers until the summer of 2023. And manager Gerrard has reiterated the midfielder’s importance to his side time and again.

And sanctioning a sale in the middle of a campaign when Rangers finally look ready to topple Celtic seems highly unlikely. The Gers are sitting comfortably at the top of the Premiership table, 11 points above their bitter rivals who are placed second.