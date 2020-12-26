Rangers interest in Siriki Dembele confirmed by Peterborough United director

As reported by the Peterborough Telegraph, Scottish giants Rangers are interested in signing striker Siriki Dembele from Peterborough United and have scouted him twice already, as revealed by the club’s director, Barry Fry.

Dembele started out at the academy of Scottish club Dundee United before moving to the Ayr United youth setup in 2015. After a year, the forward joined the Nike Football Academy, where he spent twelve months before being picked up by English club Grimsby Town in 2017.

Dembele spent a year at the club, racking up 39 appearances, in which he scored four goals before moving to Petersborough in 2018. Since joining the Posh, the 24-year-old has made 96 appearances, scoring 18 goals and setting up 21 more. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Siriki Dembele is a target for Rangers (Getty Images)

Dembele has been in decent form this season, bagging five goals and five assists from 17 League One matches for Petersborough. And this has seemingly put him on the radars of Rangers, as confirmed by the club director, Fry.

“Rangers have watched Siriki twice as have the Scottish national side.”

Fry also went on to reveal that Newcastle United have also expressed an interest in the 24-year-old. However, he insisted that Petersborough are not looking to offload the striker in January.

“There will always be interest in players like Siriki, but we don’t have to sell him. We have him for another 18 months and we’d rather he stayed until the summer when we can reassess his situation.”

With Dembele entering the final 18 months of his contract with the Posh, it will be interesting to see if Rangers make a move for him next month.