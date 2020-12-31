Celtic will reject AC Milan advances for Odsonne Edouard in January

According to the Daily Record, Scottish champions Celtic will tell Serie A giants AC Milan to forget about signing star striker Odsonne Edouard in January.

Having come through the youth ranks at PSG, Edouard joined Celtic initially on loan in 2017. The Bhoys signed him on a permanent basis for a club-record fee of £10m in 2018.

The French goalscorer has made 150 appearances so far for the Scottish giants, scoring 72 goals. Edouard has won three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, along with other domestic honours.

Odsonne Edouard has been in smashing form for Celtic (Getty Images)

The 22-year-old finished 2019/20 with a brilliant return of 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 games in all competitions. In 22 matches across all competitions this term, the Frenchman has 11 goals and 4 assists.

Edouard’s exploits in Scotland have seen him emerge as a top target for AC Milan heading into the January transfer window. The Rossoneri are looking to bolster their attack as Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had injury issues this term.

And with Edouard impressing against them in the UEFA Europa League group game earlier this month, Milan are looking at him as a potential target for the upcoming transfer window.

Celtic, however, have no intention of letting go of the 22-year-old and plan to make that clear to Milan if an approach is made.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

The Hoops have fallen behind arch-rivals Rangers in the Premiership title race. Given the importance of Edouard and the tenth successive league title at stake, the club do not want to let go of him next month.

Also Read:

However, the report claims that Celtic have an agreement with his representatives to let him leave before his contract expires in 2022. The Hoops are hoping to receive more than £30m for the Frenchman. But there will be no sale in January.