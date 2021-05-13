Rangers ace Ianis Hagi could leave for £10m amid Lazio and Sevilla interest

According to Play Tech (h/t Daily Record), Rangers star Ianis Hagi could be set for a shock exit from Ibrox this summer as it has emerged that the attacking midfielder has a release clause £10m in his contract. The attacking midfielder is courting interest from La Liga side Sevilla and Serie A outfit Lazio.

Hagi joined Rangers in January last year, initially on a loan deal, which was made permanent in the summer of 2020. To date, the 22-year-old has racked up 57 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side, in which he has managed a tally of 11 goals and 16 assists. (h/t Transfermarkt)

Even though the Romanian international was in and out of the starting XI quite a bit this season, he has played his part in Rangers’ Scottish Premiership victory as well as their impressive run in the UEFA Europa League. Overall, in his first full season with the Light Blues, the attacking midfielder has eight goals and 14 assists in 44 games. (h/t Transfermarkt)

And now, question marks are being raised about the future of Hagi at the Ibrox Stadium. The 22-year-old, as per the aforementioned report, has a release clause which is set at around £10m. Interested clubs could now be able to trigger that clause and secure the services of the 16-time Romanian international.

The report further claims that Hagi is on the radars of Sevilla as well as Lazio. But both clubs would be unwilling to match the release clause amount and would try to negotiate a lower fee with Rangers for the 22-year-old’s signing.

Hagi, despite having had to share game-time this season, has proven to be a very useful player for Steven Gerrard & co. With the club set to compete in the Champions League next season, holding on to their squad depth and quality becomes important. So the Gers would be better served by holding on to the 22-year-old.