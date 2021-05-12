Motherwell keen to re-sign Liam Kelly after current loan deal expires

Speaking to the Daily Record, Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that the club is keen on re-signing goalkeeper Liam Kelly after his loan deal runs out at the end of the season.

Kelly came through the youth ranks at Rangers but never managed a first-team appearance for the newly-crowned Scottish champions. After loan spells away at East Fife and Livingston, he joined the latter permanently in 2018 and spent a year at the club before he was signed by English club QPR.

Having moved down south, the 25-year-old Kelly found game-time hard to come by. After just 22 appearances in 18 months at Loftus Road, the Scotsman returned to his homeland this January, joining Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

Liam Kelly left QPR for Motherwell in January (GETTY Images)

Since joining the Steelmen, Kelly has managed 19 appearances in which he has let in 23 goals while managing seven clean sheets. The 25-year-old’s loan agreement will come to an end in a few weeks time and manager Alexander has now confirmed that Motherwell wish to bring him back to the club next season as well.

“We have spoken to QPR (about Kelly) but it is early stages. They want to assess their squad, so there is no conclusion. They know of our interest and Liam’s ambition to come back here and play. He has enjoyed his time here but he is their player and has two years on his deal. “There are a few hurdles to overcome from all sides before we can get that done but fingers crossed. He has had a massive impact since he has come in and he is a top player we want to keep as he will make us better.”

As Alexander says, Kelly has made a big impact since arriving at Fir Park in January, helping them push for a seventh-place finish. With his prospects at QPR looking bleak, another stint with the Steelmen could actually prove to be ideal for all parties involved.