Motherwell star Ross MacIver would consider joining Partick Thistle on permanent deal

According to the Daily Record, Motherwell striker Ross MacIver would be open to the prospect of signing for Partick Thistle on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

MacIver has been with Motherwell since 2018 when he made the move from boyhood club Ross County on a free transfer. However, the 22-year-old hasn’t been able to make a mark at the first-team level, accumulating just nine appearances to date, in which he has a goal and an assist. (h/t Transfermarkt)

MacIver was sent out on loan to Scottish Championship club Greenock Morton last summer. The forward, though, found opportunities hard to come by there, managing just nine appearances, with a solitary goal to show for his efforts.

Ross MacIver has been with Motherwell since 2018 (GETTY Images)

Having returned to Motherwell in January, MacIver was loaned out to Partick Thistle in March earlier this year. And the 22-year-old has impressed in a handful of appearances for the Scottish League One side in a short time.

In the two months that he has been at the club, MacIver has featured eight times in all competitions, scoring and assisting two goals apiece. His efforts played a key role in the Maryhill club earning promotion to the top-flight by winning the league title.

MacIver open to a permanent transfer to Partick Thistle

Now that his loan spell is expiring, MacIver finds himself at a crossroads given as his contract with Motherwell also runs out later this month. And the 22-year-old has now claimed that he would be open to signing for Partick Thistle permanently, having enjoyed his time at the club.

“I’ve not heard anything but I’ll probably find out in the next few weeks. Definitely [I could sign for Thistle permanently]. Especially when I know everybody here inside out but we will see what happens in the next few months.

“I’ve loved it honestly. I’ve probably not played as much as I wanted to but I’ve loved being part of a proper first-team. I didn’t play as many games as I wanted to but I feel as though I’ve made an impact and did my part to help us lift the trophy.”

MacIver signing permanently for Thistle would make a lot of sense for all parties involved. It now remains to be seen whether such an arrangement is made at the end of the season.