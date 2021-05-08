Celtic star Marian Shved wanted on another loan deal by Mechelen

According to The Sun, Belgian side KV Mechelen are interested in signing Celtic misfit Marian Shved on another loan deal for the next season.

Shved, 23, started out at the academy of Karpaty Lyiv in his homeland, Ukraine and had a short stint with the Sevilla youth setup before returning to Karpaty, for whom he went on to make 55 first-team appearances, scoring 23 goals. (h/t Transfermarkt)

This form prompted Celtic to sign him in January 2019, although the Hoops did allow him to stay at his boyhood club on loan until the end of that season. When Shved did arrive at Parkhead in the summer of 2019, the winger struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.

As a result, the 23-year-old versatile attacker could manage a meagre three appearances in his debut season in Scotland, during which he scored one goal.

The summer of 2020 saw Shved being loaned out to Belgian outfit KV Mechelen, where he has been able to perform better. So far this term, the Ukrainian has four goals and three assists from 20 games in all competitions. (h/t Transfermarkt)

And the performances of Shved have been enough to convince Mechelen to consider signing him on another loan deal from Celtic. Indeed, manager Wouter Vrancken confirmed the same while also revealing that the winger himself was also keen on staying in Belgium.

“We have two loan players – Marian Shved and Ferdy Druijf – who have told us that they want to stay here next season too. So we have to see what Celtic and AZ say about it and try to come to an agreement with them. We are hoping to have some news about them both in the coming days.”

Even though Neil Lennon is no longer in charge at Celtic, it is hard to see Marian Shved be able to carve out a place in the side after the disastrous debut season he has had.

Hence, another loan move or a permanent switch to Mechelen, where he is playing and is happy, would be the best move for all parties involved.