Celtic interested in Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, claims Mark Wilson

Speaking on the Celtic Huddle Podcast (h/t Wales Online), former Celtic defender Mark Wilson has claimed that the Hoops are in the race to sign Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke this summer.

The 28-year-old Wyke has been in red-hot form this season, plundering as many as 30 goals across all competitions, which has sparked the interest of a host of clubs in the EFL Championship.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Millwall and Nottingham Forest are some of the teams that are keeping tabs on the centre-forward ahead of the summer transfer window. (h/t Wales Online)

However, Wilson has now claimed that his former club, Celtic, are also very much in the hunt for the signing of the 28-year-old from the League One outfit.

“It’s understood that Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke is on a list of potential summer signings. Looking into him, he’s scored 30 goals this season in League One. He’s 28-years-old and he’s available on a free transfer.”

As Wilson mentions, Wyke would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season as his contract with Sunderland is set to run out.

The possibility of him signing an extension with the Black Cats and staying at the Stadium of Light isn’t exactly off the table at this point. However, there has been no breakthrough in contract negotiations, casting serious question marks over his future. (h/t Wales Online)

Edouard is set to leave Celtic at the end of the season

Such a deal is sure to appeal to Celtic, who are staring at the prospect of losing their ace goalscorer Odsonne Edouard. The Frenchman will be entering the final year of his deal with the Hoops and is largely expected to leave amid interest from the Premier League.

A signing like Wyke, given the season he is having, can be a key addition for Celtic as they look to knock rivals Rangers off their perch next season.