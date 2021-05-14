Premier League Weekend: 3 best games to watch

The 2020/21 Premier League season approaches the business end, with five qualifying spots for major European competitions still there for seven sides to grab them. You can use this Sky bet sign up offer to bet on who will claim the final Champions League place.

Except for Manchester City and Manchester United, it is still uncertain who will claim the remaining two Champions League slots.

Leicester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham United are battling it out for the remaining two places in Europe’s elite club competition.

Elsewhere, Pep Guardiola’s men are chasing several records, which may upset Newcastle United, who barely survived in the Premier League following an underwhelming campaign.

Let’s take a look at the three most exciting Premier League fixtures to keep an eye on this weekend.

#1 Newcastle United – Manchester City

The weekend portion of Matchday 36 gets underway at St James’ Park as Newcastle United take on a formidable opposition in the shape of newly-crowned champions Man City on Friday evening.

The Premier League meetings between these two have often been something of a one-way street, with the Cityzens winning 21 of their last 26 top-flight matches against the Magpies.

This will be Man City’s first league game since being crowned champions as they go up against a side they have defeated in their last three encounters in all competitions via an aggregate score of 9-0.

A victory at Newcastle would see City become the first club in English top-tier football to put together 12 away Premier League wins on the spin and avoid defeat in 23 consecutive away games in all competitions.

#2 Burnley – Leeds United

It could be a historic afternoon for Burnley on Sunday as they look to beat Leeds United at Turf Moor in four league matches in succession for the first time in the club history.

At the same time, Sean Dyche’s men could set an unwanted club record if they miss out on all three points here.

Having failed to win any of their last eight Premier League outings at Turf Moor, this Burnley generation could be the first to go nine home matches winless in the top-flight.

The last time the Lancashire outfit endured such a long winless home streak in England’s top division was in 1971.

On the other hand, the Whites are pursuing their first league double over the Clarets since the 2011/12 Championship campaign, having prevailed in a keenly-contested reverse fixture in late December.

With two Premier League trips left for Leeds, they could complete the 2020/21 season without a single draw away from home – eight wins and nine defeats for them on the road so far.

#3 Brighton & Hove Albion – West Ham United

West Ham will be aiming to ensure the top-four race goes down to the final day when they visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

The Hammers, who are six points off fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand, need to break their Brighton hoodoo to remain in contention for a coveted top-four finish.

Three straight defeats followed by four draws in a row probably best highlight West Ham’s struggle against the Seagulls in the top-flight.

Another noteworthy takeaway from the Irons’ Premier League visits to the Amex Stadium is that Javier Hernandez Chicharito has scored West Ham’s only goals at this venue.

With the Mexican long gone, David Moyes will have to rely on someone else to carry the scoring burden in East Sussex this weekend.