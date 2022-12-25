Randal Kolo Muani 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Randal Kolo Muani is a French professional football player who plays as a forward for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt and for the French national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Randal Kolo Muani joined the German professional club Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2021. He is a young player and has shown a lot of confidence and has a long way to go in his career.

He was included in the French squad for the 202 FIFA World Cup and played an important role in the team’s campaign. While we know his abilities on the pitch, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Randal Kolo Muani reacts after his shot gets stopped by Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the final minutes of the 2022 World Cup final. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Bondy, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $2.5m Age 24 Birthday 5 December 1998 Nationality French Position Forward Senior Clubs Nantes B, Nantes, Boulogne, Eintracht Frankfurt Achievements 1x World Cup participant

1x French cup winner

1x World Cup runner-up Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Randal Kolo Muani’s Net Worth and Salary

Randal is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $2.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €37.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.

He currently earns a salary of €1,500,000 per year playing for the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.

Randal Kolo Muani Club Career

Kolo Muani began footballing at Villepinte FC’s academy in 2005. Later he moved to Tremblay FC in 2010 and stayed there for a year before moving to Torcy. He left the club to join Nantes in 2015. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018 after getting promoted to the senior squad.

🧤 Two incredible FIFA World Cup match winning saves;



🇪🇸 Casillas denying Robben-2010

🇦🇷 Martínez denying Kolo Muani-2022



🔝 #FIFAWorldCup Goalies#Qatar2022|#ARG|#ESP pic.twitter.com/5bKMsMWkDz — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 20, 2022

He made his senior debut for the team on 30 November 2018 against Saint-Etienne which ended in a 3-0 loss. He was loaned out to Boulogne in 2019 for a season. He made 14 league appearances for the club on loan scoring 3 goals.

He was sold to the Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022 and he signed a long-term deal with the club. He scored his first Champions League goal against Marseille on 26 October 2022 which ended in a 2-1 victory. He scored the winning goal against Sporting CP which made the team qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League and it was the first time in their history to reach knockouts.

Randal Kolo Muani International Career

Kolo Muani played for the U21 team of the France football team before playing for the senior team. He was included in the France squad for the World Cup replacing Christopher Nkunku after he was ruled out due to injury. He scored his first goal for the country against Morocco in the semifinals of the World Cup after netting the ball from a shot by Kylian Mbappe which was deflected to him.

Randal Kolo Muani joined the German professional club Eintracht Frankfurt from Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2021. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani Family

Kolo Muani was born on the 5th of December 1998 in Bondy, a commune in Paris, France. His parents were of Congolese descent. However, the names of his parents are not readily available on the internet. He is also believed to have an older brother. He had a tough upbringing, but his family was very supportive of his football career. They struggled a lot to get him into professional football. Other details about the family are not yet known.

Randal Kolo Muani’s Girlfriend

Randal Kolo Muani is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend his time on the pitch rather than dating a person. As the player prefers to stay away from the media and focus on his career he might be dating someone secretly too.

The Defender has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his first goal for the country against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final. (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Randal Kolo Muani Cars and Tattoos

Randal Kolo Muani has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Bondy. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.

