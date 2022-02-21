Raheem Sterling Girlfriend Paige Milian Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Paige Milian? Meet The Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling

Paige Milian is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star Raheem Sterling. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Paige has remained a fierce supporter of her partner, Raheem Sterling for many years. She is a strong woman and has an elite mentality. Even though their relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs, the mature English lady has managed to keep their bonding intact.

She has also achieved huge success in professional areas, as she is currently a manager of a sports management group and also a famous Instagram star. Raheem Sterling has been one of the best strikers of the Premier League for many years.

As he has been putting in awe-inspiring performances game after game for Manchester City, his career has attracted severe speculation from the English media. However, today we are keeping his career aside and concentrating more on his love life – an area that has been unknown to many fans. We are going to reveal many interesting facts about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling in this article. So, follow along!

Paige Milian Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 25, 1995 Place of Birth North London, England Nationality English Residency Manchester Partner Raheem Sterling Job Manager of Colossal Sports Management and Instagram star Instagram @paigemilian Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Thea Nicole Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) $500K – $1M

Paige Milian Childhood and Family

Paige was born on July 25, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. However, our information suggests that her parents are of Caribbean origin, making her half-Caribbean. She also has a sister named Thea Nicole. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned in order to learn more about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling.

Paige Milian is an Instagram star. (Picture Credit: Instagram)

Paige Milian Education

Paige completed her high school education in London. She was studious from an early age. She was enrolled in a local institution in her hometown. After graduation, she enrolled at University for further education. We are not sure currently which college she went to. Her major is still under review. She has in-depth knowledge of business management, that’s why we believe she might have studied at a business school. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.

Paige Milian career

Paige is a Manager of Colossal Sports Management. We are not sure whether it’s her husband’s venture or it’s her own business. However, having knowledge in business and management, she is doing impressive work in her sector.

Paige is also an owner of Milian Property Group. It’s a real estate business. She has a majority stake in the company.

Paige is also an Instagram star. She has a huge follower base, and it’s continuously growing. After her relationship with Sterling came into the public eye, she received a massive wave of attention. She keeps her followers attached by sharing positive content.

The couple likes to travel to beaches. (Credit: Backgrid)

Paige Milian Net Worth

Paige has a net worth of $500K – $1M, mainly representing her earnings from successful business ventures. She has accumulated handsome sums over the years and has deep knowledge of managing her money.

Raheem Sterling has a net worth of $45 Million, mainly representing his earnings from professional football contracts. He currently earns £15 million per year at Manchester City. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Sterling family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling relationship

Raheem Sterling has been with her girlfriend for a long time. However, the duo avoided the media’s attention by keeping their relationship secret in the initial few years. Over the years, they have faced many situations that have tested their bonding. The Manchester City forward has been caught cheating on his beautiful girlfriend many times. However, she has forgiven him every time, which shows the strength of their love. With the arrival of their newborn, their bonding has become stronger. The duo has remained inseparable for years. In 2018, the Englishman took the big step of proposing to her. Their marriage was scheduled for 2020; however, the covid situation prevented it from happening. The duo could get married very soon. Considering their current relationship status, they could eventually beat the test of time.

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling. (Picture was taken from FisrtSportz)

Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling Children

Paige and Sterling have two children together. The English lady gave birth to their son, Mary Thiago Sterling, on January 16, 2017. In May 2019, they welcomed their second son, Thai Sterling. The English forward also has a daughter named Melody Rose Sterling from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Clarke. The duo likes to spend quality time with their daughter considering Marcel’s social media feed.

Raheem Sterling with his girlfriend and children. (Picture was taken from FirstSportz)

Paige Milian Social media

Paige is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 89.4k followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her beautiful daughters. It seems the family likes beaches and goes for a warm batch whenever they get time.

FAQs about Paige Milian

When did Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling get married? They are yet to get married. What is Paige Milian doing now? She is a Manager of Colossal Sports Management and an Instagram star. How old is Paige Milian? She is 27 years old. Nationality of Paige Milian? She is English. What is Paige Milian’s net worth? Her net worth is $500K – $1M.

